SC memos and distinctions

PJ Browning, publisher of The Post and Courier and president of the newspaper division at Evening Post Publishing, has been elected to the board of directors of the International News Media Association effective June 1.
Barbara J. Wagner, a member attorney with Barnwell Whaley, has been elected to the board of the Charleston School of Law Foundation.
Palmetto Primary Care Physicians has opened its 43rd medical office in South Carolina at 1200 Two Island Court, Mount Pleasant.
Mariana “Mini” Hay Avant and Ittriss J. Jenkins have joined the board of the Preservation Society of Charleston. Avant is with Croghan’s Jewel Box and founder of the costume jewelry and gift line The Goldbug Collection. Jenkins is an attorney in solo practice.
Henry E. "Gene" Kodama, retired state forester and executive director of the S.C. Forestry Commission, has started a one-year term as president of the Society of American Foresters.
Laura Myers, a neonatal nurse practitioner at the Medical University of South Carolina, has been elected as a director of the National Certification Corporation.
Shea Robbins, a commercial sales associate with the downtown Charleston office of Carolina One Real Estate, has obtained the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation from the CCIM Institute.