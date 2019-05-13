Brian Wurst, vice president and principal with LS3P Associates Ltd., has been named a fellow in the American Institute of Architects.
Melonie Hammond-Trace of Tideline CPA Group LLC has been elected 2019 chairman of the board of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Other executive committee members are: Bryan Derreberry of the Charleston Metro Chamber; David Botzis of Dixon Hughes Goodman; Matthew Brewer of Choate Construction; Willis Cantey of Cantey Tech Consulting; Mike Carter of eGroup; Tammy Coghill of Dominion Energy; Dan Doyle of The Beach Co.; Steve Dudash of Thomas & Hutton; Joe Grech of South Carolina Federal Credit Union.
Also: Anton Gunn of the Medical University of South Carolina; Dustin Haynes of Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union; Kin Hill of Charleston Water System; Richard Krenmayer of Stasmayer; Peter LaMotte of Chernoff Newman; Mark Lattanzio of SunTrust Bank; Lorraine Lutton of Roper St. Francis; Marc Marchant of LS3P Associates; Julia Martin of ATI Advanced Technology International; Chappy McKay of Trident Construction; Kyra Morris of Morris Financial Concepts; Bruce Murdy of Rawle Murdy Associates; Emily Reynolds of Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union; Robby Robbins of Thurmond Kirchner & Timbes; Josh Sorkin of SAIC; Melissa Stowasser of Trident Technical College; Michael Wilson of Ingevity; and Jordi Yarborough of the State Ports Authority.