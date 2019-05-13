Brian Wurst

Brian Wurst, vice president and principal with LS3P Associates Ltd., has been named a fellow in the American Institute of Architects.

Melonie Hammond-Trace of Tideline CPA Group LLC has been elected 2019 chairman of the board of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Other executive committee members are: Bryan Derreberry of the Charleston Metro Chamber; David Botzis of Dixon Hughes GoodmanMatthew Brewer of Choate ConstructionWillis Cantey of Cantey Tech ConsultingMike Carter of eGroupTammy Coghill of Dominion EnergyDan Doyle of The Beach Co.; Steve Dudash of Thomas & HuttonJoe Grech of South Carolina Federal Credit Union.

Also: Anton Gunn of the Medical University of South CarolinaDustin Haynes of Heritage Trust Federal Credit UnionKin Hill of Charleston Water SystemRichard Krenmayer of StasmayerPeter LaMotte of Chernoff NewmanMark Lattanzio of SunTrust BankLorraine Lutton of Roper St. FrancisMarc Marchant of LS3P AssociatesJulia Martin of ATI Advanced Technology InternationalChappy McKay of Trident ConstructionKyra Morris of Morris Financial ConceptsBruce Murdy of Rawle Murdy AssociatesEmily Reynolds of Heritage Trust Federal Credit UnionRobby Robbins of Thurmond Kirchner & TimbesJosh Sorkin of SAICMelissa Stowasser of Trident Technical CollegeMichael Wilson of Ingevity; and Jordi Yarborough of the State Ports Authority.

 

