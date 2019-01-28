A Colleton County financial institution is changing its name as it approaches its 30th year in business and looks to expand its presence within the Charleston region.
Bank of Walterboro announced that it will become Bank of the Lowcountry under the rebranding initiative. The switch, including new signage, is scheduled to take place by early Monday.
“The new name positions the bank to grow with a brand that is recognized across all the markets we operate," said Joseph Kassim, executive vice president.
Customer accounts won't be affected, nor will employees and the local ownership structure, according to Peden McLeod, board chairman. The lender's online address will become www.banklowcountry.com.
The Walterboro-based bank, which will mark its 30th anniversary on May 1, works primarily with consumers and small and mid-sized business customers and has about 40 full-time employees.
It reported 2018 earnings of $1.43 million on assets of $209 million through Sept. 30, according to the latest quarterly filings with regulators.
The privately held bank was organized in 1988 by a 10 Walterboro business leaders, and it began making loans and taking deposits the following year with nine employees. It was the first commercially chartered financial institution to set up shop in Colleton County since the early 1920s.
In 1997, the bank expanded into the Charleston suburbs along Savannah Highway in Ravenel. Four years later it opened a second office in its hometown, and in 2004 it made its debut in Ridgeland near Hilton Head Island.
When the Bank of Walterboro expanded to downtown Charleston in late 2017, it provided a hint of what was to come: The loan office opened under the the name Bank of the Lowcountry.
The small community lender has said that its "near-term plans" include opening another branch in the Charleston area, but the location has not been announced.