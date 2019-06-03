COLUMBIA — A statewide legal group created to address barriers to legal representation has named a new director.
The South Carolina Access to Justice Commission announced last week that Hannah C. Honeycutt has been chosen as the organization's new executive director.
Honeycutt is a graduate of Wagner College and the University of South Carolina School of Law.
She has been an assistant public defender in Richland County for the last five years.
The commission was created by the S.C. Supreme Court in 2007 and is chaired by Justice John Cannon Few. It's charged with identifying civil legal needs and developing a long-term plan to provide these services for low-income South Carolinians.
"We designed a thorough selection process through which we reviewed applications from dozens of qualified candidates,” Few said.
After interviewing five of the top candidates, "we arrived at a consensus that Hannah will do a fabulous job in this tremendously important role,” he said.