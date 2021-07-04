SC hires and promotions

Accounting
Sarah Windham has been promoted to managing partner for the Charleston office of Dixon Hughes Goodman. She has been with the firm for 22 years and is a certified public accountant. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Wofford College.
Education
Andrew Williams has joined The Citadel as dean of the School of Engineering. Previously, he was a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at the University of Kansas. He has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Kansas; master's degrees in electrical and computer engineering and business administration from Marquette University and Rockhurst University, respectively; and a doctorate in electrical engineering with an emphasis in artificial intelligence from the University of Kansas.
Engineering
Sisi Liang has joined Constantine Engineering Associates LLC as an electrical engineer. She has more than 13 years of engineering industry experience. Previously she was with TK1SC of San Jose, Calif. She has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering with a minor in mathematics from State University of New York at Binghamton.
Government
Photo in CMS Allan Clum has been promoted to general manager of Mount Pleasant Waterworks. Previously he was operations manager. He has more than 20 years of experience in water resource management. He has a bachelor’s degree in science from the College of Charleston and a master’s degree in environmental studies from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Medical research
Lori L. McMahon has been named vice president of research at the Medical University of South Carolina. She has more than 22 years of experience as a faculty member, educator and administrator at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she was the Jarman F. Lowder Professor of Neuroscience and a professor in the UAB medical school’s department of cell, developmental and integrative biology. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Southern Illinois University and a doctorate in neuropharmacology from the Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center.
Nonprofit.
The Rev. Dr. Marion Platt has joined Star Gospel Mission as executive director and pastor. Previously he was area commander of the Memphis and the mid-South region for the Salvation Army. He has a bachelor's degree, a master's degree and a doctorate, all from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
Real estate
Lee Gilliard III has joined Kiawah Island Real Estate as an agent. He has 17 years of residential and commercial real estate industry experience. Previously, he was owner of Gilliard Enterprises LLC in Phoenix. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration both from Hawaii Pacific University.
Kameron Logan Gaskins and Kathy Love have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents.
Gaskins is based in the Highway 17 North office in Mount Pleasant. Previously, she worked in the cosmetology and hair styling industry.
Love has six years of real estate sales experience and is based in the Orleans Road office in West Ashley. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting and business management from Maryville University.
Tile
Penn Anderson and Lindsay Hall have joined Palmetto Tile Distributors as sales and design consultants. They are based in the Johns Island showroom. Anderson has a background in real estate and design. Hall has a bachelor's degree in interior design from the Art Institute.