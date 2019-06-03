Agriculture
Anthony Mirisciotta has joined the Coastal Conservation League as general manager of GrowFood Carolina. Previously, he was a production manager with Eastern Carolina Organics in Durham, N.C. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Architecture
Michael Cook has joined Red Iron Architects LLC as an intern architect. He has a bachelor's degree in architecture with a minor in horticulture from Clemson University.
Banking
Rob Phillips has been promoted to coastal market regional executive at GrandSouth Bank. He is based in Charleston. He has more than 35 years of banking industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of South Carolina.
Construction
Scott Killen has joined Frampton Construction Co. LLC as an assistant superintendent based in the Charleston office. He has three years of construction industry experience. He has bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Clemson University.
Defense
Susan Zitnick has joined Atlas Technologies Inc. as director of operations. She has more than 19 years of defense contracting industry experience. Previously, she was with Scientific Research Corp. She has a bachelor's degree in mathematics with a minor in computer science from Boston College.
Engineering
Kevin Chafin has joined Stanley Consultants as a client service manager with the federal group. He is based in the Charleston office. He has more than 30 years of architecture, engineering and project management industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in architecture from the Savannah College of Art and Design.
Entrepreneurship
Daniel Stern has joined the Harbor Entrepreneur Center as executive director. Previously, he was the major gifts officer for the Lowcountry Food Bank.
Law
Michael D. Bryan has joined Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP as an attorney and partner. He is based in the Charleston office. He focuses his practice on corporate transactions, including acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, licensing, and debt and equity offerings. Previously, he was with K&L Gates. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Kentucky and a law degree from the University of Kentucky College of Law.
Nonprofit
Bryson Young has joined the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina as director of major gifts. Previously, she was development officer for athletics at The Citadel Foundation. She has a bachelor's degree in communications studies from Clemson University and a master's degree in sports management from The Citadel.
Real estate
Julie Skolnicki has been named senior managing director for university partnerships at Greystar Real Estate Partners. Previously, she was senior vice president of university partnerships at EdR Collegiate Housing. She has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Cincinnati.
James “Jim” Rannebarger has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. He is based in the Trolley Road office in Summerville. He has previous experience in the banking and customs brokerage industries.
Nick Tanana has joined Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer as a vice president based in the Charleston office. He has more than 16 years of commercial real estate experience. Previously, he was a commercial agent with Avison Young.
Technology
Allan Hoffmann has joined Blackbaud Inc. as president and general manager of the company's Canadian operations. He has more than 20 years of software industry experience. Previously, he was general manager of the education nonprofit and health care business for Canada at Amazon Web Services. He has a bachelor's degree from McMaster University.
Travel
Vicki Waldron has joined Vail Travel as a travel counselor. She has more than 15 years of travel industry experience.