SC hires and promotions

Architecture.
Cameron Foster has joined Liollio Architecture as an architectural designer. He has a bachelor's degree in architecture from Portland State University and a master's degree in architecture from Clemson University.
Banking
Meg Peavey has joined First National Bank as a senior vice president and commercial banker for the Charleston market. She has 16 years of banking experience. Previously she was a commercial bank relationship manager at Bank of America. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from Furman University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of North Florida.
Construction
Selby Austin, Adam Smith and Will Pratt have been named to new positions at Frampton Construction Co. Austin is a project manager. Smith is a superintendent. Pratt is an assistant project manager.
Credit union
Andre Iervolino has joined REV Federal Credit Union as chief technology officer. He has more than 20 years of technology industry experience. Previously, he was CEO of Denver-based Volino Consulting Group.
Education
William “Bill” Ryan has joined the Diocese of Charleston as superintendent of schools. Previously, he was secretary for Catholic schools at the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. He has more than 25 years of experience as an educator and school system administrator. He has a bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg University and a master's degree in education with an emphasis on administration and supervision from Bowie State University.
Financial services
Jim Carden has joined Carolina Capital Management in Mount Pleasant as a financial adviser. Previously, he was with Prudential.
Government
Tommy Smith has joined Dorchester County Government as deputy administrator of public safety. Previously, he was fire chief in Redmond, Wash. He has a bachelor's degree in organizational management from Colorado Christian University.