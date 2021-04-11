SC hires and promotions

Banking
Jules Deas III has joined SouthState Bank as a mortgage sales manager based in the Charleston area. Previously, he was mortgage loan officer with SunTrust. He has 14 years of banking industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Furman University.
Engineering
Michael Vranich has joined Constantine Engineering Associates LLC as a mechanical engineering associate. He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and master's degree in engineering management, both from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Law
Trudy H. Robertson has been named co-managing member of the Charleston office of Moore & Van Allen PLLC. She has been an attorney with the firm for 22 years. She focuses her practice on business and commercial litigation. She has a bachelor's degree from Columbia College and a law degree from the University of South Carolina.
Marketing
Jeff Herrera has joined Visiture as vice president of marketing and partnerships. Previously, he was chief marketing officer at Annex Cloud. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from California State University, Chico, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of California, Irvine.
Nonprofit.
Tom McGuire has joined the Charleston Parks Conservancy as executive director. He has than 30 years of executive leadership experience with organizations focused on environmental issues, Previously, he was executive director of the Friends of the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C. He has a bachelor's degree in history and economics and a master's degree in business administration, both from the University of Virginia.
Real estate
Haley Preston Morris has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Orleans Road office in West Ashley. Previously, she was a medical assistant with Roper St. Francis Hospital Physician Partners in Orthopedics.
Ashley Hickey and Tiffany Parsely have joined AgentOwned Realty as agents. They are based in the Summerville office.
Software
Nick Murillo has joined Avreo Inc. as vice president of channel partner sales. He has more than 20 years of experience in the medical imaging industry. Previously, he was client services director at Vee Technologies.