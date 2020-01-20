Architecture
Rob Byers has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as workplace practice leader. He has more than 25 years of architecture and interior design experience. He has a bachelor's degree in architecture from Virginia Tech.
Arts
Chase Quinn has joined the Gibbes Museum of Art as program and tour coordinator. He has previous experience as a writer, editor, public relations consultant and nonprofit program coordinator. He has a bachelor's degree in English and political science from Boston University.
Banking
Christy Chumney has joined ServisFirst Bank as an assistant relationship manager. She is based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was with South Atlantic Bank. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration and finance from the University of South Carolina.
Construction
Mark Hylton has been promoted to president of Gulf Stream Construction Co. Inc. Previously, he was vice president of operations.
Distribution
Robert Hagood has been promoted to president of Southern Diversified Distributors and subsidiary Twenty & Oak LLC. Previously he was chief operating officer of the holding company and president of its William M. Bird division. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Virginia and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina.
Education
Bob Veto has joined Charleston Collegiate School as head of school. He has about 45 years of experience in education. Previously, he was head of school at Stratford Academy in Macon, Ga. He has a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in teaching, both from the University of North Carolina, and a doctorate in history from Carnegie Mellon University.
Health care
Patti Hart has been named chief nursing officer for MUSC Health's Charleston division. Previously, she was associate chief nursing officer. She has 33 years of experience. She has a bachelor's degree in nursing from Altoona Hospital School of Nursing, a master's degree in nursing from the Pennsylvania State University and a doctorate in nursing practice from Old Dominion University.
Law
Carrie L. Palmer has joined Nexsen Pruet as a member attorney and director of NP General Counsel360. She is based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was co-founder of Oklahoma-based Resolution Legal Group. She has a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and a law degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law.
Nonprofit
Alexis Barbalace has been promoted to annual giving officer at the Lowcountry Food Bank. Previously, she was marketing manager. She has a bachelor’s degree in theater from Christopher Newport University.
Real estate
Lindsay R. Denny has joined Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer's commercial property services group as a senior portfolio manager. She is based in the Charleston office. She has more than 15 years of experience in the property management and project management fields.
Kort Stutz has joined The Beach Co. as a commercial junior broker with Beach Commercial. He has a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from the University of Mississippi.
Speech therapy
Cassie Russo has joined Carolina Speech and Language as a speech therapist. She has a bachelor’s degree from Elmhurst College and a master’s degree from the College of Saint Rose.
Staffing
Katie Henderson has been promoted to president of Dunhill Staffing Systems. Previously, she was executive vice president since 2010. She has a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University.