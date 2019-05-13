Architecture
Emily Clark has joined Stubbs Muldrow Herin Architects Inc. as an architect. Previously, she was with David Thompson Architect LLC. She has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Virginia Tech.
Banking
Linda Kennedy has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a senior vice president and financial adviser for its client advisory group. She is based in the Johnnie Dodds Boulevard office in Mount Pleasant. She has 27 years of commercial banking industry experience. Previously, she was a senior vice president and senior lender at Ameris Bank.
Construction
Matt Small has joined Frampton Construction Co. LLC as an assistant superintendent based in the Charleston office. He has six years of construction industry experience.
Government
Andrew Shelton has been promoted to finance director for the Town of Summerville. Previously, he was assistant finance director. He has a bachelor’s of science degree in accounting and business administration from the College of Charleston.
Law
Liam Duffy, has joined Yarborough Applegate Law Firm as a litigation attorney. Previously, he was with Rosen Hagood. He has bachelor's degree in political science from the College of Charleston and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Mortgage
Andy Carroll has joined Shelter Lending Services LLC as a senior loan officer. He has four years of residential mortgage lending experience. He has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston.
Nonprofit
Leah Farrell has joined the Preservation Society of Charleston as the director of advocacy and public affairs. She has a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York’s University at Albany and a master’s degree in public administration from the College of Charleston.
Hamed Majidzadeh has joined the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium as a coastal environmental quality specialist. He also will facilitate the S.C. Stormwater Pond Research and Management Collaborative. He has a doctorate in biogeochemistry from Auburn University.
Real estate
Sabrina Sanders and Katlyn Wagner have joined AgentOwned Realty as agents. They are based in the Crowfield Boulevard office in Goose Creek.
Hilary Wierengo has joined Handsome Properties as an agent. She has a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Louisville.
Mary Carson has joined RE/MAX Pro Realty as an agent. She has previous experience in the appraisal and home construction industries. She has a bachelor's degree from Capital University.
Technology
Kevin Flounders has joined SIB Fixed Cost Reduction as president. Previously, he was chief executive officer of Comstar Technologies. He replaces Vadim Telyatnikov, who remains with the company as chief strategy officer.