SC hires and promotions

Construction
Brittany Grabski has joined CF Evans Construction as marketing manager. Previously, she worked in marketing and business development at Brownstone Construction Group.
Engineering
Hernan Peña has joined Stantec as a transportation designer. He is based in the North Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from The Citadel.
Government
Bryan T. Havir has joined Dorchester County Government as assistant administrator of community services. He has more than 25 years of local government management experience. Previously, he was township manager for Cheltenham Township in Pennsylvania. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration, both from Pennsylvania State University.
Law
Robert E. Kneece III has been elected as a shareholder of Turner Padget Graham & Laney PA. He is based in the Charleston office and practices with the insurance litigation group. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from Emory University School of Law.
Nonprofit.
Maddie Moore has been promoted at Dorchester Paws to executive director. Previously she was director of development. She has more than 10 years of experience working in the animal welfare field.
Real estate
Amy Atwill and Kekoa Lee have joined Handsome Properties as agents. Atwill has a bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University. Lee has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston.
Maggie Lux has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent. She is based in Daniel Island. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Annika Damstra has has joined The Beach Co. as a leasing consultant for The Jasper development in downtown Charleston. She has a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in commercial real estate from the College of Charleston.
Resort
John D’Angelo has joined Wild Dunes Resort as director of resort operations. Previously, he was the opening general manager for the Grand Hyatt Nashville. He has more than 20 years of hospitality industry experience.