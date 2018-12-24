Architecture
Emily Wyatt has joined Goff D’Antonio Associates as an intern in architecture. She has a bachelor’s degree in environmental design and a master’s degree in architecture, both from North Carolina State University.
Construction
Deirdre Lott has been named senior vice president and partner with Hammes Co.'s newly opened Mount Pleasant office. Previously, she was based in the firm's Arlington, Va., office. She has more than 20 years of experience in the health care project management industry. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing from Salve Regina University.
Education
Marshelle Grant has joined the American College of the Building Arts as admissions director. She has 12 years of experience in higher education and youth programming. She has a bachelor's degree in history from Winthrop University and a master's degree in education from The Citadel.
Hotel
Whitney Marshall has joined Charlestowne Hotels as marketing project specialist. She has more than seven years of marketing industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree in marketing communication from Georgia State University and a master's degree in digital media strategies from the University of Florida.
Interior design
Dallas Till has joined Lauren Sanchez Design Ltd. as an interior designer. She has a bachelor's degree in interior design from The Art Institute of Charleston.
Law
Brandon S. Cabot has joined Rogers Townsend & Thomas PC as special counsel. He is based in the Charleston office. He focuses his practice on general and insurance defense litigation. He has a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Utah, a master's degree in business administration from Western Carolina University and a law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law.
Mortgage
Jill Whisonant has joined Northpointe Bank as a mortgage banker and loan officer. Previously, she was with First Citizens Bank.
Nonprofit
Rebecca Jacobson has joined the South Carolina Tobacco-Free Collaborative as executive director. Previously, she was executive director of the Family Shelter. She has 14 years of nonprofit management experience. She has a master's degree in public health from the University of South Carolina.
Real estate
Jessica Jones has joined Carolina One Real Estate Services as an agent. She is based in the Johns Island office.
Marthe Teixeira has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. She is based in the Mount Pleasant office.
Alex Brener and Andi McAfee have joined William Means Real Estate as agents.
Brener has a bachelor's degree in business from Elon University. Previously, he was the founding owner and president of a real estate-focused private equity group.
McAfee has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston.
Joel Torres, Dana Heath and Melissa Watson have joined Brand Name Real Estate as agents. They are based in the Charleston office.
Transportation
Caroline Walker, Abby Pickus and Sydnee Chavis have joined Gotcha. Walker is business development manager. Pickus is a designer. Chavis is assistant controller. They are based in the Charleston office.