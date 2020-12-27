SC hires and promotions

Engineering
Cyndy Bohannon has been promoted to vice president of business operations at Reveer Group. Previously, she was director of business and finance. She has more than 13 years of engineering industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree from Virginia Intermont College.
Executive recruiting
Kimber McFadden has been promoted to vice president at Rush & Co. Previously she was general manager. She is based in the Charleston area and specializes in the industrial textiles industry. She has a bachelor’s degree in French from the University of South Carolina.
Law
D. Summers Clarke II has been promoted at Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms LLC to member attorney. She practices in the areas of commercial litigation and defense and is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor's degree in business from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Douglas A. Marthinsen has joined Sanders Law Firm LLC as an associate attorney. His practice is focused on criminal defense and civil litigation. Previously, he was an assistant public defender for Oconee County. He has a bachelor's degree and a law degree, both from the University of South Carolina.
Nonprofit
Tori Burke-Koskela has joined the YWCA Greater Charleston as equity training coordinator. She has more than 20 years of experience in training, event planning, and management with a focus on nonprofits. Previously, she was director of leadership programs at the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce. She has a bachelor's degree from Indiana University.
Real estate
Drew Harrison has joined Carolina Commercial LLC as a sales agent. Previously, he was founder of The Green Heart Project. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance and management from the University of Virginia.
Alison Laurie Goheen and Emily McCarthy have joined Carolina One Real Estate has agents.
Goheen is based in the Nexton-Cane Bay office. She has more than 18 years of experience in the real estate, mortgage services and appraisal management industries.
McCarthy is based in the Daniel Island office. She has a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in business from the University of Albany. She has previous experience in the digital advertising industry.
Denise Piper has joined Handsome Properties as a broker associate. She has more than 20 years of real estate industry experience.