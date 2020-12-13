SC hires and promotions

Accounting
Drew Butterfield has joined Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC as a staff accountant. He is based in the downtown Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from The Citadel.
Defense
Ashlee Landreth has been promoted to top senior scientific technical manager from deputy for the Naval Information Warfare Center's Expeditionary Warfare Department. She has 15 years of experience in the design and integration of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems. She has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a master's degree in business administration, both from the University of South Carolina, and a master's degree in electrical engineering from Penn State University.
Engineering
Ryan Beasley has joined Reveer Group as a senior project designer. He has more than 10 years of site and roadway design experience.
Government
Mike Nixon has joined the City of Goose Creek as fire chief. Previously, he was deputy fire chief in Portland, Maine. He has a degree in fire science from Southern Maine Community College.
Law
Andreas J. Mosby has joined Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms LLC as an associate attorney. He concentrates his practice in the areas of business law and civil and commercial litigation. He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Greensboro College, a master's degree in business administration from Elon University and a law degree from Elon University’s School of Law.
Beau Daen has joined K&L Gates as an associate attorney. He is based in the Charleston office and is with the corporate and mergers and acquisitions practice group. Previously, he was an associate at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP in New York. He has a master's degree from the University of St. Andrews and a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.
Real estate
Alex Whittemore has joined the Charleston office of Lee & Associates as a market researcher. Previously, he was a project management and operations associate at Ziff Properties. He has a bachelor's degree in finance with a specialization in real estate and investment management from the University of Alabama.