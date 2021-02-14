SC hires and promotions

Banking
F. Justin Strickland has joined First Reliance Bank as president. He has more than 35 years of banking industry experience. Previously, he was president of Southern First Bank. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of South Carolina.
Construction
Robbie Wachman has been promoted to operations director for the Charleston division of Southpaw Roofing. Previously, he was a sales representative. He has a bachelor's degree from Augusta University.
Engineering
photo John Bergman has been promoted to vice president at TranSystems. He is based in the North Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Rutgers University.
Financial services
Paul Newell has joined Verity Investment Partners as a senior portfolio manager based in the Charleston area. Previously, he was a vice president and wealth management adviser with Fifth Third Bank in Nashville. He has a bachelor’s degree from Presbyterian College and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Law
Nathan D. Johnson has been named a partner at Buxton & Collie LLC. He focuses his practice on business law. He has a bachelor's degree in political science from Clemson University, a master's degree in business administration from the College of Charleston and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Paul M. Eckles has joined K&L Gates LLP as a partner with the litigation and dispute resolution practice. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously he was with Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP in New York, He focuses his practice on antitrust matters. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame and a law degree from the University of California at Los Angeles.
Nonprofit
Jennifer Howard has been named executive director of the South Carolina Land Trust Network. She has more than 20 years of forest industry, conservation and public relations experience. She also is owner of Steward Terra Communications. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Real estate
photo Emily Aspinwall has joined The Beach Co. as vice president, controller and treasurer. Previously, she was senior director of corporate accounting at Greystar Real Estate Partners. She is a certified public accountant. She has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in accounting, both from the College of Charleston.
Maggie Lux has joined Carolina One Real Estate as agent. She is based in the Daniel Island. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Resort
John D'Angelo has joined Wild Dunes Resort as director of resort operations. Previously, he was the opening general manager for the Grand Hyatt Nashville. He has more then 20 years of hospitality industry experience.