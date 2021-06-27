SC hires and promotions

Accounting
Melissa Kiddy has been named managing partner of Veris, The Proactive CPA, formerly McCay Kiddy LLC. She has more than 15 years of accounting industry experience and is a certified public accountant. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration, both from Frostburg State University.
Construction
Brendan Gilbert has been promoted at Frampton Construction Co. LLC to senior project manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in construction science and management from Clemson University.
Engineering
Haley Black has joined Reveer Group as a staff civil engineer. She has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of South Carolina.
Marketing
Christie DeAntonio has been promoted to director of client services at The Brandon Agency. Previously, she was senior account manager. She has a bachelor's degree in retailing and consumer science from the University of Arizona.
Military
Capt. Andrew G. Peterson III has been named commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Charleston and deputy commander of Joint Base Charleston. Previously he was commanding officer of the Naval Power Training Unit Charleston. He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, a master's degree in financial management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a master's degree in national security strategy from the National War College.
Print technology
Lance Redler has been promoted to vice president of sales at Docugraphics. He has responsibility for the company’s South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia operations.
Real estate
Chelsea Trimble has joined Carolina One Real Estate as a sales associate based in the peninsular Charleston office. She has a bachelor's degree in literature from Florida State University and a master's degree in hospitality and tourism management from Florida International University.
Brittney Marshall has joined Avison Young as a property administrator. She is based in the Charleston office. She has previous experience in the hospitality, construction and logistics industries.
Renewable energy
Will Shirey has joined VerdeSol as a business development manager. Previously, he was with Texas Performing Arts. He has a bachelor's degree in public relations from the University of Texas at Austin.
Staffing
Lindsay Williams has joined Dunhill Staffing Systems as a recruiter. Previously, she was an account executive at Skirt! Magazine. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina.