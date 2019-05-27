Architecture
Michael Edwards has been promoted at Liollio Architecture to associate principal. He has more than 21 years of architecture industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in design and a master’s degree in architecture, both from Clemson University.
Banking
John Golding has joined United Community Bank as head of commercial banking solutions. He has more than 25 years of banking industry experience. Previously, he was senior vice president and commercial banking manager for First Citizens Bank. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Culinary
Albert Kunco has joined Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Charleston Historic District as executive chef. He has more than 20 years of hospitality industry experience. Previously, he was executive chef at the Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners. He has a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts from Johnson and Wales University.
Defense
John Jones has been promoted to senior vice president of corporate development at Atlas Technologies Inc. He has been with the company for for 18 years. Previously, he was director of operations.
Engineering
Mollie Lipka has joined Stantec as as a project communications specialist. She is based in the North Charleston office. She has 11 years of engineering industry marketing experience. She has a bachelor's degree in information science and technology from Pennsylvania State University.
Hotel
Brittany Lee has joined Charlestowne Hotels as director of human resources. Previously, she was a human resource specialist at the Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Alabama. She has a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Auburn University at Montgomery and a master’s degree in human resources from Troy University.
Law
William S. “Wilson” Jackson IV has joined Turner Padget Graham & Laney PA as an associate attorney based in the Charleston office. His practice is focused on personal injury and insurance litigation. Previously, he was as a judicial clerk for Judge D. Garrison Hill of the S.C. Court of Appeals. He has a bachelor's degree from The Citadel and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
Mark A. Stevens has joined the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce as director of tourism development. Previously, he was president of MAS Communications. He has a bachelor’s degree in communication from East Tennessee State University.
Real estate
Curt McCall has been promoted at CBRE Inc. to national leader for valuation and advisory services in the self-storage specialty practice. He is based in the Charleston office. He has about 30 years of commercial real estate industry experience. He has a master's degree in real estate valuation from the University of Florida.
Toby Davis has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Trolley Road office in Summerville, She has more than 42 years of real estate industry experience.
Staffing
Victor Burleson has been promoted to health care consultant at Floyd Lee Locums. Previously, he was a concierge consultant. He is based in the Charleston office.
Technology
Brianna Jackson has joined Kotori Technologies LLC as digital marketing coordinator. She has a bachelor's degree in communication from the College of Charleston.