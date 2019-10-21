Accounting
Justine Lovell has been promoted at Jarrard Nowell & Russel LLC to supervisor. She is based in the North Charleston office. Previously, she was a bookkeeper and accounts manager. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Southern Indiana.
Architecture
William “Willy” Schlein has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as health care practice leader. He has more than 25 years of experience in programming, planning, design, project management and construction. Previously, he was director of the health care practice at Novus Architects Inc. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and a master's degree in architecture and health studio from Clemson University.
Banking
Don Lucas has joined CresCom Bank as senior vice president and director of mortgage sales. Previously, he was with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Construction
Hansen French has joined Vannoy Construction’s North Charleston office as a project manager. Previously, he was with the company’s Charlotte location. He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Education
Karen Brosius has joined the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business as executive director of the Folks Center for International Business. Previously, she was president of the Careers through Culinary Arts Program in New York City and is a former executive director of the Columbia Museum of Art. She has a bachelor’s degree in music from Butler University and a master’s degree in music history from Hunter College, City University.
Engineering
Sara Hernandez has joined Reveer Group as a staff civil engineer. She has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Rhode Island.
Financial planning
J. Harrison Briggs has joined MassMutual South Carolina as a financial services representative. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree from Charleston Southern University and a master’s degree in business administration from Capella University.
Hotel
Gavin Royster has joined Charlestowne Hotels as corporate director of development. He has six years of experience in hotel acquisitions, development and asset management. Previously, he was director of asset management and business development with Atrium Hospitality. He has a bachelor's degree in hotel administration from Cornell University.