Architecture
Alexy Garcia has joined GJS Architecture as an intern architect. He has a bachelor's degree in architecture from Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico.
Construction
Leigh Anne Conto has joined Frampton Construction Co. LLC as a project accountant based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was an operations manager for the U.S. Air Force. She has eight years of accounting industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from National University.
Engineering
Sarah Hamrick Gaffney has been promoted to resident construction engineer for major projects, including the Port Access Road, at the S.C. Department of Transportation’s District 6. She has been with the state agency for 13 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of South Carolina.
Health insurance
Urcel R. Fields has been named South Carolina president at WellCare Health Plans Inc. He oversees the company's Medicaid and Medicare Advantage businesses in the state. Previously, he was chief operating officer for Amerigroup Community Care's Georgia Medicaid plan. He has a bachelor's degree from Howard University and a master's degree in public health from Boston University.
Hospitality
Linn Lesesne has been named vice president of industry and community relations at Charming Inns. She has been with the company for 25 years, most recently as vice president of group sales and public relations. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
Law
David Causey has been elected partner at Provence Messervy Law Firm. Previously, he was a senior associate attorney. His practice areas include probate litigation, estate administration, estate planning and real property. He has bachelor’s degrees and a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Perry M. Buckner IV has been named a partner at Young Clement Rivers LLP. Previously he was an associate attorney since 2011. He practices with the professional liability and commercial litigation groups. He has a bachelor’s degree from Wofford College and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
Melissa Moore has joined Housing for All-Mount Pleasant as director of operations. Previously, she was executive director of We Are Family. She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the College of Charleston.
Radio
Terry Base has joined Kirkman Broadcasting as morning program director for Gospel WJNI-106.3 FM. Previously, he was a program director with Cumulus Media in Charleston. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Carolina.
Real estate
Emily Dowdy has joined Charleston Metro Homes as an agent.
Jared Ortega has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Main Street office in Summerville. He has a bachelor's degree from Clemson University.
Eric Reiner, Todd Hatley, Todd McKenna, Jonathan Kaufman and Dan Killian have joined Brand Name Real Estate as agents. They are based in the Charleston office.
Claudia Seeger has joined The Cassina Group as an agent. Previously, she was with Keller Williams Realty. She has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston.
Technology
Matt Pietsch has joined Engage Talent as chief revenue officer. He has more than 25 years in the human resource technology industry. Previously, he was chief sales officer at Talview.