Accounting
Joseph C. Pascale has joined Moore Beauston Woodham as a staff accountant. He is based in the Charleston office. He has more than four years of accounting industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from City University of New York Queens College.
Banking
Mary Garcia has been promoted at Pinnacle Financial Partners to regional president for the South Carolina coast. Previously, she was senior vice president and city executive for the Charleston market. She has 33 years of banking industry experience.
Construction
Joey Smith has joined Frampton Construction Co. LLC as director for the Charleston and Charlotte offices. He has 15 years of construction industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in industrial operations management from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Engineering
Tanner J. Shaw has joined Hussey Gay Bell as a civil design engineer. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has a bachelor's degree in environmental engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Finance
John McAvoy has joined Charleston Capital as chairman and chief executive officer. He has more than 30 years of experience in equity and debt capital markets industry. He is a previous president of Credit Suisse’s Asset Management Finance subsidiary. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wake Forest University and a master’s degree in business administration from Duke University.
Government
Shelly Kelly has joined the S.C. State Treasurer's Office as senior counsel. She has more than 20 years of experience in regulatory, administrative, contract, health care and education law. Previously, she was director of health regulation for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from North Carolina State University and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Law
Jacob C. “Jake” McKenzie has joined the Wigger Law Firm Inc. as an associate attorney based in the North Charleston office. Previously, he had his own practice. His practice focuses on personal injury and employment litigation. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from George Mason University and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Nonprofit
Beth A. Kerrigan has joined Middleton Place Foundation as director of development. Previously, she was an interim executive director at several area nonprofits. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in business administration, both from Western Carolina University.
Real estate
Will Sherrod has joined NAI Charleston as a commercial broker. Previously, he was with Lee & Associates. He has more than 18 years of commercial real estate industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in biology from the College of Charleston.
Brandi Riou-Patrick has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Crowfield Boulevard office in Goose Creek. She has a background in clinical research. She has a bachelor’s degree from Francis Marion University.
Erik Taylor and Greg Boger have joined The Cassina Group as agents.
Taylor has a bachelor's degree from Western Michigan University.
Boger has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Retail
Tammy Schwartz has joined Berlin’s for Women as a sales representative and buyer. Previously, she was with Anne’s Dress Shop.
Technology
Noah T. Leask has been named president and chief executive officer of APC Data Analytics. Previously, he was founding partner and chief technology officer. He has a bachelor's degree in computer networking from Strayer University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Michigan.