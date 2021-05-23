SC hires and promotions

Accounting
William Russell IV has joined Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC as a staff accountant. Previously, he was a senior payment representative with Change Healthcare. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from Clemson University.
Banking
Christina Johnson has joined First Reliance Bank as manager of the Mount Pleasant branch. She has six years of commercial banking experience. Previously, she was a financial services representative at First Citizens Bank. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Francis Marion University.
Education
Melissa L. Jackson has been named president for St. Andrews University’s newly opened North Charleston campus. Previously, she was director of 3DE Schools in Savannah. She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in education from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.
Government
Brandy L. James has joined the Charleston County Aviation Authority as director of finance. She has more than 20 years of financial industry experience and is a certified public accountant. Previously, she was chief financial officer for the Richland County Recreation Commission. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in accountancy, both from the College of Charleston.
Law
James W. Saxton Jr. has joined Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani as an associate attorney. He is based in the Charleston office. He focuses his practice on construction litigation. Previously, he was with Harper Whitwell PLLC. He has a bachelor’s degree from Duquesne University and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Marketing
Mike Samet has been promoted at Digital Ignite to chief operating officer. Previously, he was a digital strategist. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from The Citadel.
Military
Col. Robert Lankford has joined Joint Base Charleston as commander of 437th Airlift Wing. Previously, he was commander for the 62nd Operations Group at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte and has operational and combat experience as a C-17A pilot, air liaison officer and B-1B weapons systems officer.
Nonprofit
Alex Russell has joined Tri-County S.P.E.A.K.S., formerly People Against Rape, as executive director. Previously, she was prevention education initiatives coordinator at the the College of Charleston. She has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in social work, both from the University of Oklahoma.
Pharmacy
Neal Haga has been promoted to pharmacist in charge at Delta Pharmacy’s East Bay Street location in Charleston. He has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston and earned his doctorate in pharmacy from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Real estate
Katie Varin has joined Oswald Cooke & Associates as a commercial agent. She has 17 years of commercial and residential real estate industry experience. Previously, she was vice president of land acquisition and development for K. Hovnanian Homes. She has a bachelor’s degree in real estate from the University of Georgia.
Taylor Morgan has joined The Beach Co. as an experience manager for The Jasper development. She has a bachelor's degree in hospitality management with a minor in business from East Carolina University.
Resort
Robb Walker has joined Wild Dunes Resort as managing director. Previously, he was chief operating officer of Catalina Island Co. in Avalon, Calif. He has more than 30 years of hospitality management experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Western University.