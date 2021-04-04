SC hires and promotions

Banking
Blake Dressler has joined First Reliance Bank as senior vice president and senior commercial lender. He is based in Mount Pleasant. He has more than 13 years of experience in the banking industry. Previously, he was senior vice president of commercial banking at Southern First Bank. He has bachelor’s degree in business management and real estate from the University of South Carolina.
Engineering
Richard Kizer has joined Davis & Floyd Inc. as business development. Previously, he was vice president of government and community relations at Santee Cooper. He has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from Clemson University and a master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of South Carolina.
Law
Kara S. Grevey has joined Clement Rivers LLP as an associate attorney. She practices primarily with the professional liability group. Previously, she was with Duffy & Young LLC. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit.
Bailey Vincett has joined the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce as government relations coordinator. Previously, she was a communications assistant for the S.C. Republican Party. She has a bachelor's degree in public relations from the University of South Carolina.
Publishing
Brittain Phillips has been promoted at Arcadia Publishing to chief executive officer. Previously, he was director of business development.
Real estate
Patrick Tesner and Alexandra Davis have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents based in the downtown Charleston office.
Tesner has more than six years of real estate industry experience. Previously, he was with Century 21 Blackwell and Co. Realty Inc. in Spartanburg.
Davis previously was a flight attendant with United Airlines.
Luis Rosario and Stefani Rae Rosario have joined AgentOwned Realty as agents. They are based in the Summerville office.
Resort
Dawn Spann has joined Wild Dunes Resort as spa director for the newly opened Sweetgrass Inn. She has more than 18 years of experience in the spa and wellness industry.