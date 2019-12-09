Advertising
Jennifer Davidson has joined Levelwing as senior vice president for business strategy. She has more than 25 years of account sales management and marketing experience. Previously, she was global fashion director at XO Group Inc.
Arts
Erin Nathanson has joined the Gibbes Museum of Art as contemporary initiatives and visitor engagement consultant. She has more than 10 years of art curating experience. She has a bachelor's degree in arts management from the College of Charleston.
Banking
Kurt Seguer has joined ServisFirst Bank as a senior vice president for commercial banking. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was a senior vice president and city executive with South Atlantic Bank. He has a bachelor’s degree in writing and communication from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth and a master’s degree in business administration from Regis University.
Construction
Ted Wolf has joined Mashburn Construction Co. as a project manager. He is based in the Charleston office. He has 14 years of construction management experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech.
Dementia care
Jesse Waters has joined Respite Care Charleston as program coordinator for its Mount Pleasant and James Island sites. Previously, she was activities coordinator at Mount Pleasant Gardens.
Education
Oscar Douglas has been named director of general counsel investigations at the Charleston County School District. Previously, he was deputy director of security and emergency management. He has a bachelor's degree in political science with a concentration in law and criminal justice and a master's degree in intelligence and security studies, both from The Citadel.
Engineering
Nabarjun Vashisth has joined Stantec as a traffic analyst. He is based in the North Charleston office. He has five years of experience in roadway design and traffic engineering. He has a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University.
Financial advisory
Joshua Craven has joined MassMutual South Carolina as a financial services representative. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree in finance with a minor in real estate from the College of Charleston.
Health care
Dr. Lindsey Stoltz Steadman has joined Charleston Allergy and Asthma as a physician. She has a medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, and completed a residency at Palmetto Health and a fellowship in allergy and immunology at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
Insurance
Jennifer Hughes has joined the David M. Gilston Insurance Agency as an agent specializing in individual and short-term health insurance. Previously, she was an associate sales manager at Lilly Pulitzer on Kiawah Island. She has a bachelor's degree in hospitality management from the University of South Carolina.
Law
Angela M. Garrett has joined Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP as a paralegal. She is based in the Charleston office and is with the real estate practice group. She has 12 years of real estate closing management experience and is a real estate agent.
Logistics
Michael Patrick has been promoted to director of business intelligence and analytics at The Allen Lund Co. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office. Previously, he was a senior business analyst. He has more than 20 years of experience in third-party logistics and supply chain management.
Nonprofit.
Phyllis Martin has joined the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative as chief executive officer. Previously, she was vice president of community impact and strategic investments for the United Way of Northeastern Florida in Jacksonville. She has a bachelor's degree in political science and government from Florida State University.
Real estate
Markus Kastenholz has joined Colliers International|South Carolina as a vice president specializing in capital markets and investment sales. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was a first vice president with CBRE Inc. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting and German studies from John Carroll University and a master's degree in business administration from Illinois State University. He is a certified public accountant.
Pia Cornejo has joined Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC as senior managing director for its newly formed people and culture group. Previously, she was with InterContinental Hotels Group. She has a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and a master's degree in business administration from the London Business School.