Accounting
Kristin Balding Gutting has joined Dixon Hughes Goodman as managing director for the federal tax specialty services practice. She is based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was with Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP. She has 18 years of experience and is an associate professor at the Charleston School of Law. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Valparaiso University, a master of laws in taxation from the University of Florida and a law degree from from Saint Louis University School of Law.
Banking
Wendy W. Kopp has joined FineMark National Bank & Trust as senior vice president of private wealth. She is based in the Daniel Island office. She has about 30 years of wealth management industry experience. Previously, she was a senior manager and investment counselor for the private client services group at Capital Group Companies in Atlanta. She has a bachelor's degree in management and marketing from Canisius College.
Economic development
Lynn Demos has joined the Charleston Regional Development Alliance as business development coordinator. Previously, she was scheduling director for U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana. She has a bachelor's degree in communications and sociology from DePauw University.
Financial planning
Jimmy Moore Jr. has joined Merrill Lynch as a financial adviser with the Condon Moore group based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was with the firm in Jacksonville, Fla. He has a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and has the Certified Financial Planner designation.
Hotel
Natalie Cline has joined Charlestowne Hotels as marketing project manager. She has 10 years of marketing and project management experience. She has a bachelor's degree in marketing and international business from the University of Alabama and a master's degree in business from The Citadel.
Law
Ashley Dantzler Wright has joined Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP as an of-counsel attorney. She focuses her practice on real estate law, including acquisition, development, leasing and financing transactions. Previously, she was with K&L Gates. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Marketing
Lauren Van Liew has been promoted to account supervisor at Lou Hammond Group. She has a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of South Carolina.
Memory care
Diane Sancho has been named executive director of Alice’s Clubhouse in Mount Pleasant. She has more than 30 years of experience in the senior health care industry. She has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in social work, both from Southern Connecticut University.
Nonprofit
Ruthie Harman has joined the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina as client service and office manager. Previously, she was a managing partner at Five Loaves Café. She has a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the College of Charleston.
Real estate
Terri Herubin has joined Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC as a managing director of portfolio management for the U.S. open-ended fund platform. Previously, she was managing director and real estate senior product specialist at Angelo Gordon & Co. She has a bachelor’s degree in urban planning from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a law degree from Brooklyn Law School.
Wayne Stuart has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. He is based in the Crowfield Boulevard office in Goose Creek. He is a retired military veteran and former law enforcement officer.
Brady Dashiell has joined Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer as an associate and office leasing specialist. Previously, he was a brokerage assistant with Avison Young. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration with a minor in real estate from the College of Charleston.
Sports
Carlos Lozano has joined Wild Dunes Resort as director of tennis. He has more than 13 years of experience. Previously, he was director of tennis at Rockbridge Club in Columbia. He has a bachelor's degree in international business from Brigham Young University.