Accounting
Cheryl A. La Rosa has joined Moore Beauston & Woodham LLP as a senior accountant. She is based in the Charleston office. She has more than 25 years of public accounting industry experience. She is a certified public accountant. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Long Island University.
Architecture
Charles Kane has joined Liollio Architecture as an architect. He has more than five years of architecture industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in architecture from Clemson University, a master's degree in urban design from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a master's degree in architecture from Yale University.
Banking
Jacob Yost has joined Chase as a vice president for middle-market business banking. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was with Bank of America. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and a master's degree in business administration from Wake Forest University.
Construction
Melvin Cline has joined Vannoy Construction’s North Charleston office as a program manager. Previously, he was with the company’s Jefferson, N.C., location. He has a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering and management from North Carolina State University.
Health care
Dr. Elizabeth Bond has joined Carolina Endocrine Associates as an endocrinologist. Previously, she was a chief fellow specializing in endocrinology at the Medical University of South Carolina. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and a doctorate in osteopathic medicine from the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed a residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York.
Law
Nicholas C. "Nick" Sottile has joined Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP as an attorney and partner based in the Charleston office. He practices with the real estate group. Previously, he was with Sottile Hopkins & Lewis LLC. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the College of Charleston and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Mortgage
J. Benjamin Black has joined Wells Fargo Home Mortgage as a home mortgage consultant. He is based in the Charleston office. He has more than 30 years of financial industry experience. Previously, he was a mortgage loan officer at South State Bank. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Citadel.
Nonprofit
Steve Doniger has joined Summerville Dream as executive director. He has more than 25 years of experience in business development, events management and marketing. He has a bachelor's degree in business management from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Office equipment
Angel Sanchez has joined The Office People as a field engineer. Previously, he was with Unilever.
Real estate
Brook Griffin has joined The Cassina Group as an agent. Previously, she was with Roadstead Real Estate Advisors. She has 14 years of real estate industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in corporate communications from the College of Charleston.
Jeraine Smiley has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. She is based in the Main Street office in Summerville.
Technology
Pascale Harvie has been promoted to president and general manager for Europe operations at Blackbaud Inc. Previously, she was managing director for consumer solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. She has a degree in management from the Australian Institute of Management and a degree in social science psychology from Western Sydney University.
Telephone services
Mel Carlen has been named vice president of operations for North America at Moneypenny. Previously, she was head of information technology services. She is based in the North Charleston office.