SC hires and promotions

Construction
Nathan Stone has joined Trident Construction as a project manager. He has 10 years of construction management experience.
Education
Julie Fernandez has joined Charleston Southern University as dean of the College of Education effective Jan. 1. Previously she was dean of the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences at Houston Baptist University. She has 36 years of education experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of South Carolina, a master’s degree from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and a doctorate in executive leadership from the University of Houston.
Engineering
Jason Munday has been named Lowcountry business development leader at SeamonWhiteside. He has been with the firm for 14 years, and previously was based in the Charlotte office as a managing principal. He has bachelor's degree in biological engineering from the University of Georgia.
Home interiors
Ken Leitch has joined Majestic Kitchen & Bath Creations Inc. as director of multifamily housing relationships. He is based in Charleston. Previously, he was supervisor of commercial sales for Stoneworks Ltd. in Charlotte. He has a bachelor's degree in construction science and management from Clemson University.
Law
Kitt Ritter has joined K&L Gates as an associate attorney. She is based in the Charleston office and is with the banking and asset finance practice group. Previously, she was an associate at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP in New York. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and a law degree from Emory University School of Law.
Scott Wallinger has joined Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms LLC as a member attorney. He practices with the trucking and transportation defense group and is based in the Charleston office. He has more than 25 years of legal industry experience. Previously, he was shareholder and former managing partner at Collins & Lacy PC in Columbia. He has a bachelor's degree from Clemson University and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
Barbara Walters has joined the Lowcountry Food Bank as donor services manager. She has a bachelor's degree in economics from Denison University.
Real estate
Anjela J. Perry and Joseph N. O’Saben have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents.
Perry is based in the Cane Bay-Nexton office in Summerville. Previously, she worked in new home sales for several builders. She has a bachelor's degree in special education from West Chester University.
O’Saben is based in the Goose Creek Metro North office. He has more than 15 years of construction industry experience.
Zack Lord has joined Carolina One Commercial Real Estate as an associate. Previously, he was sales manager with Xperiti. He has a bachelor's degree in public relations with a specialization in finance and economics from Syracuse University.
Technology
Josh Burrus has joined Mount Pleasant-based ClaimLogiq as chief operations officer. Previously, he was a senior vice president at Equian. He has a bachelor’s degree in business from Wake Forest University.