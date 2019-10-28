Accounting
J. Kristine Njenga has joined Moore Beauston Woodham LLP as a staff accountant. She is based in the North Charleston office. She has more than 12 years of public accounting industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Thomas More College.
Banking
Veronica Orozco has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a financial specialist based in the Park West office in Mount Pleasant. She has 10 years of financial services industry experience. Previously, she was a member service representative lead with Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union. She has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Chihuahua University.
Construction
Jason Regan has been promoted at Mashburn Construction as director of operations for the coastal division. Previously, he was a senior project manager.
Credit union
Kevin Kosco has been promoted to senior vice president of retail sales and service at South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Previously, he was vice president of regional sales for Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Georgetown and Spartanburg. He has a bachelor's degree in management from Virginia Tech.
Design
Liz Mirick has joined Lauren Sanchez Design Ltd. as an architect. Mirick has a bachelor's degree in architecture from Clemson University and a master's degree in interior design from Florida State University.
Financial planning
Ryan Asher has joined MassMutual South Carolina as financial services representative. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance and entrepreneurship from the College of Charleston.
Government
Wendy Lee has joined Berkeley County Government as chief of emergency medical services. Previously, she was deputy director of Dorchester County EMS. She has more than 33 years of experience in emergency services. She has a bachelor’s degree in health service administration and a master’s degree in leadership.
Health care
Dr. Chelsea R. Johnson has joined Kerry Solomon, M.D. as an ophthalmologist. Previously, she was an associate optometrist at Primary Eyecare–Drs. DiGirolamo & Associates in Charlottesville, Va. She has a bachelor's degree in health sciences from Lock Haven University and a doctor of optometry degree from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Hotel
Meredith Bybee has joined Charlestowne Hotels as corporate comptroller. She has 14 years of accounting experience in the hospitality and real estate industries. Previously, she was with Greystar Real Estate Partners. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina.
Law
Melissa Simondi has joined Bleecker Law Firm as an associate attorney. Previously, she was with Andrews Mediation and Law Firm. She focuses her practice on family law. She has a bachelor's degree in religion and political science from Wofford College and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Manufacturing
Pete Schallot has joined Heatworks as a software engineer. He has more than 10 years of software industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer science from Slippery Rock University.
Marketing
Marquel Coaxum has joined Rawle Murdy as an account supervisor. Previously, he was the assistant communications manager for the Town of Mount Pleasant. He also is a public affairs officer with the Air Force Reserves. He has a bachelor's degree in communications studies from the College of Charleston.
Nonprofit
Mark Ellwanger has been named chairman and chief executive officer of Veterans on Deck. Previously, he was president of the Sealoft Property Owners Association.
Publishing
Matthew Gildea has joined Arcadia Publishing in the newly created position of business development manager. Previously, he was book team business director at Joseph-Beth Booksellers. He has a bachelor's degree from St. John's College and a master's degree from Hollins University.
Real estate
Benjamin L. Peden has joined Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer as an assistant portfolio manager with the commercial property services group. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from The Citadel.