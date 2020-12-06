SC hires and promotions

Accounting
Erin Kyser has joined Legare + Bailey + Hinske as an associate. Previously, she was assistant controller at Atlas Technologies. She has a bachelor's degree in finance from Clemson University and a master's degree in accountancy from the University of South Carolina. She is a certified public accountant.
Construction
Marlo Sutphin has been promoted to project superintendent at Chastain Construction Inc. Previously, he was a project manager. He has a bachelor's degree from Clemson University and a degree in historic carpentry and timber frame design and construction from the American College of the Building Arts.
Engineering
Tyler Bledsoe has joined Reveer Group as a staff civil engineer. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Kennesaw State University.
Law
Matthew K. Harrison has joined Young Clement Rivers LLP as an associate attorney. He practices primarily with the trucking and transportation group. Previously, he was with Willson Jones Carter & Baxley PA. He has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Stephen D. Bittinger has joined K&L Gates LLP as a partner in its health care practice. He is based in the Charleston office and also practices in the Washington, D.C., office. Previously, he was with Nexsen Pruet. He has a bachelor's degree in education from Kent State University, a master's degree in English from John Carroll University and a law degree from Akron School of Law.
Nonprofit.
Dana Vaughn has joined the Lowcountry Food Bank as development coordinator. She has an associates degree in culinary arts from Trident Technical College.
Real estate
Troy Hudson has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent. He is based in the Coleman Boulevard office in Mount Pleasant.
Tom Stockdale has joined The Beach Co. as director of commercial asset management. Previously, he was an asset manager for New Market Properties in Atlanta. He has a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Houston.
Senior living
Gloria M. Holland has joined Harmony Senior Services as chief financial officer. Previously, she was vice president of finance at Capital Senior Living Corp. in Dallas. She has a bachelor’s degree in finance and management from the University of Mississippi.
Technology
John Thomas has joined Benefitfocus Inc. as chief data officer. It is a newly created position. Previously, he was executive vice president of data science at Red Ventures. He has a bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer science from Gettysburg College and a master's degree and doctorate in computer science from Dartmouth College.