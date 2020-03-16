SC hires and promotions

Architecture
Matthew Kauzlaric has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as an associate architect. He has a bachelor's degree in architectural studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a bachelor's degree in architecture from North Carolina State University.
Club management
Jen Heathfield has joined Bobby Jones Links as general manager of the Mixson Club. Previously, she was the assistant manager of the I’On Club. She has a bachelor's degree in health with a minor in psychology from Michigan State University.
Construction
Matthew Brantley has been promoted to vice president at Brantley Construction Co. LLC. Previously, he was a project manager. He has more than 13 years of construction industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree, both in civil engineering, from Clemson University.
Consulting
Anthony A. del Campo has joined the Charleston-area Small Business Development Center as a technology commercialization business consultant. He has more than 27 years of experience in biomedical research business development and technology transfer. He has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Maryland Baltimore County and a master’s degree in business administration with concentrations in finance and management from the University of Houston. He also is president and founder of Strategic Clarity Consulting LLC.
Culinary
Tim Morton has joined the Emeline hotel in Charleston as executive chef. He has 20 years of culinary industry experience. Previously, he was executive chef at Mercantile and Mash. He has a degree from the College of Coastal Georgia.
Education
Marcus Trinidad has joined Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative as collective impact project manager. Previously, he was with AmeriCorps VISTA. He has bachelor’s degrees in mathematical economics and political science with a minor in statistics.graduating from Oregon State University.
Engineering
Tilley Bull has joined Stantec as a senior transportation engineer. He is based in the North Charleston office. He has more than 24 years of transportation engineering experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Clemson University.
Government
Rebecca Vance has joined the Town of Summerville as town administrator. Previously, she was deputy administrator of community services for Dorchester County Government. She has a bachelor's degree in geography with a minor in environmental science from the University of South Carolina and a master's degree in public administration from a joint program between the University of Charleston and USC.
Law
W. Cole Shannon has joined Young Clement Rivers LLP as an associate attorney. He practices primarily with the construction law group. He has a bachelor’s degree from Wofford College and a law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law.
Christopher E. Mills has joined Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP as a partner based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Furman University and a law degree from Harvard Law School.
Nonprofit
Kayla Huff has joined the Charleston Parks Conservancy as volunteer coordinator. Previously, she worked with the AmeriCorps volunteer infrastructure program through a nonprofit group in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Ashley Henyan has joined the Red Cross of South Carolina as executive director of the Lowcountry chapter. Previously, she was communications manager at the Red Cross of Georgia. She has a bachelor's degree in politics and government from the University of Maryland and a master's degree in English and creative writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
Real estate
Nina MacFarlane has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Cane Bay/Nexton office in Summerville. She has more than four years of real estate industry experience.
Hudson Rogers has joined RealtyLink Commercial LLC as a development partner based in the North Charleston office. He has 14 years of experience in the retail development and commercial real estate brokerage industries. Previously, he was with Twin Rivers Capital LLC. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of South Carolina.
Technology
Mike Stokes has been promoted to regional general manager for Immedion LLC. He is based in Charleston. Previously, he was sales director for the Charleston market. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.