SC hires and promotions

Construction
Min Alexander has joined PunchListUSA as chief executive officer. She succeeds co-founder Rich Estes, who was named senior vice president of industry partnerships. She has more than 20 years experience as a real estate entrepreneur, fund manager and global operations executive. Previously, she was general manager and chief operating officer at Auction.com. She has a bachelor’s degree from Duke University and a master’s degree in business administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Engineering
Kyle Grooms has joined Reveer Group as a staff civil engineer. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of South Carolina.
Law
S. Cooper Hawley has joined K&L Gates as an associate attorney. He is based in the Charleston office and practices with the mergers and acquisitions group. Previously, he was an associate with Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP in New York. He has a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and a law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law.
Nonprofit.
Crystal Robinson Rouse has joined Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative as director of collective action networks. Previously, she was a family and community engagement officer for the Charleston County School District. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Brevard College, a master’s degree in adult education with an emphasis in community and higher education from North Carolina A&T State University and a master’s degree in early childhood education from the University of South Carolina.
Pharmaceutical
Michael Teifel has joined Aeterna Zentaris Inc. as senior vice president for non-clinical development and chief scientific officer. Previously, he was vice president of translational sciences at Cleara Biotech. He has a degree in biology and a doctorate from the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany.
Real estate
Photo Saundra Stisher has joined Carolina One Real Estate as a sales associate based in the peninsular Charleston office. She has six years of real estate industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree, both from the University of Alabama.
Matt Petitte has joined The Cassina Group as an agent. Previously, he was with Lifestyle Real Estate. He has a bachelor's degree in multidisciplinary studies from West Virginia University.
Technology
Nate Gabelman has joined Echovate as president and chief executive officer. Previously, he was chief customer officer at HireRight. He has more than 20 years of technology industry experience.