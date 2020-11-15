SC hires and promotions

Construction
Thomas J. "TJ" Cullum has been promoted to project manager at Cullum Constructors Inc. Previously, he was with the estimating department. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Clemson University.
Engineering
Robert Still Jr. has joined Cranston Engineering Group PC as manager of its structural engineering department. He is based in Charleston. He has more than 20 years of management and design experience and is a registered professional engineer in South Carolina. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from The Citadel.
Government
Melanie Pasheluk has joined the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments as a loan administrator. Previously, she was a loan administrative executive assistant at Southern First Bank. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish from the College of Charleston.
Health care consulting
Chris Rees has joined Knowledge Capital Group as a principal. He has more than 20 years of experience in the health care industry. Previously, he was vice president of transformation for Tidelands Health. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky and master’s degrees in business administration and health services administration from Xavier University.
Health care staffing
Melanie DeFeo, Kelsey Phelps and Nicole Lay have joined Floyd Lee Locums. DeFeo and Phelps are health care consultants. Lay is a sales support specialist.
Law
James D. “Tripp” Gandy III has joined Young Clement Rivers LLP as special counsel primarily with the professional liability practice group. He has more than 24 years of experience as an attorney. Previously, he was a solo practitioner. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the USC School of Law.
Julie Medich has joined Nexsen Pruet as a member attorney. She is based in the Charleston office and focuses her practice on commercial real estate and corporate transactional matters. Previously, she was a shareholder with Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Miami University and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Manufacturing
David LaDue has joined Kion North Amerinca as vice president of sales and dealer development. Previously, he was vice president of dealer sales at Hyster-Yale Group Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing with an emphasis on management from the Indiana State University.
Nonprofit
Darryl Brown has joined the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce as director of emerging workforce and trident regional career specialist. Previously, he was regional industry manager for CareerSource Northeast Florida. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
Real estate
Cole Donley, Mary Patterson and Caroline Reynolds have joined Carolina One Real Estate as sales associates based in the Daniel Island office. Donley has a bachelor's degree in English from the University of South Carolina. Patterson has a bachelor's degree in rehabilitation services from Penn State University and is the owner of GaiaFit.com. Reynolds has about 20 years of real estate industry experience..
Chris Eller and Mary Beth Wichlei have joined The Cassina Real Estate Group as agents.
Eller has more than 17 years of real estate industry and is a licensed builder.
Wichlei has more than 16 years of real estate industry experience. Previously, she worked in commercial real estate in Florida.
Laura Staiano has joined The Beach Co. as a design production manager. She has more than 20 years of creative industry experience.
Senior living
Crystal Tate has joined the Blake at Carnes Crossroads in Summerville as executive director. She has more than 10 years of experience in the assisted-living industry. She has a master’s degree in mental health and counseling from the University of South Carolina.
Technology
Chris Krackeler has been promoted to president and general manager for Blackbaud Higher Education Solutions. Previously, he was vice president of sales and market development for higher education.
Tourism
Ami Calhoun has joined Explore Charleston as national sales manager. She has more than 20 years of hospitality industry experience. Previously, she was a sales manager with the Francis Marion Hotel. She has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston.