Banking
Sylvia Spivey has joined CresCom Bank as manager and bank officer at the James Island branch. Previously, she was a branch banker with BB&T.
Construction
Adam Smith has joined Frampton Construction Co. LLC as an assistant superintendent. He has seven years of construction industry experience. He has an associate's degree in civil engineering from Midlands Technical College.
Engineering
Laura Cabiness has joined Johnson Laschober & Associates PC as a civil engineer based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has more than 30 years of engineering industry experience. Previously, she was director and city engineer for the City of Charleston's Department of Public Service. She has a bachelor's degree from Clemson University.
Government
Angela Craig has joined Charleston County Public Library as executive director. Previously, she was center city leader for Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. She has a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University and a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of South Carolina.
Law
Lisa M. Saltzburg has been promoted to senior counsel at Motley Rice LLC. She focuses her practice on litigation involving the opioid epidemic. She is based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and a law degree from Stanford Law School.
Penn Ely has been named a member attorney at Clawson and Staubes LLC. He is based in the Charleston office and has practiced with the litigation group sine 2014. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Nonprofit
Jane McCullough has joined the Preservation Society of Charleston as senior development officer. Previously, she was director of development for the Medical University of South Carolina Department of Medicine. She has more than 30 years of fundraising experience. She has a bachelor’s degree from Randolph-Macon Woman's College.
Real estate
April Curci has joined Lee & Associates as an industrial brokerage associate based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was with Transpacific Development Southwest in Phoenix. She has a bachelor's degree with minors in real estate, entrepreneurship and biology from the College of Charleston.
Daniel Swain has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. He is based in the Trolley Road office in Summerville.
Victoria Northcutt has joined Handsome Properties as an agent. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky.
Wendy Nickel has joined RE/MAX Pro Realty as an agent. She has more than 20 years of experience in the residential and corporate interior design industry.
Technology
Bob Kodrzycki has joined the Charleston Area Small Business Development Center as a technology commercialization consultant. He has more than 30 years of experience. He has a bachelor's degree in biotechnology and biology from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, a master's degree in genetics and plant sciences from North Carolina State University and a doctorate in biochemistry and plant sciences from Purdue University.
Transportation
Michael Stettner has joined Gotcha as social media manager. He is based in Charleston. Previously, he was public relations and social media coordinator at Rawle Murdy. He has a bachelor's degree in public relations and business foundations from the University of Texas at Austin.