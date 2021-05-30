SC hires and promotions

Architecture
Andrea Trujillo has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as an architectural designer. She is based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was with BRPH. She has a bachelor's degree in architecture, with minors in architectural history and equestrian studies, and a master's degree in architecture, both from the Savannah College of Art and Design.
Education
Kameelah Martin has been named dean of the Graduate School of the University of Charleston. She also is a professor of African American studies and English at the College of Charleston. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from Georgia Southern University, a master’s degree in Afro-American studies from the University of California, Los Angeles and a doctorate in African American literature and folklore from Florida State University.
Financial advisory
Lisa Quadrini has joined Brandywine Oak Private Wealth as a partner and private wealth manager. She is based in the Kiawah Island and Kennett Square, Pa., offices. Previously she was a managing director with Wells Fargo Advisors. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Syracuse University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Hartford.
Health care
Julian "Jay" Hinesley has joined Medical University of South Carolina Health as chief executive officer of the Florence division, which includes MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, MUSC Health Marion Medical Center and their affiliates. Previously, he was president of Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon, Tenn. He has a bachelor's degree from Presbyterian College and a master's degree in health administration from MUSC.
Law
W. Ford Graham has been named a partner at K&L Gates. He is based in the Charleston office. He focuses his practice on economic development matters. He has a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University, a master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Real estate
Mackenzie Ivey has joined The Beach Co. as a marketing coordinator for Beach Residential. She has a bachelor’s degree in media arts from the University of South Carolina.
Yvonne Turner has joined William Means Real Estate as an agent. Previously, she was a regional vice president of sales with Philips Healthcare. She has a bachelor's degree from Clemson University.