SC hires and promotions

Banking
Parker Webb has joined CresCom Bank as a mortgage loan originator for the Charleston market. He has 15 years of financial industry experience. Previously, he was a private mortgage banker with Wells Fargo & Co. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from Georgia Southern University.
Hotel
Shannon Hartman has been named director of sales and marketing for the Emeline hotel in Charleston. She has 20 years of sales, marketing and project management experience. Previously, she was with Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from the College of Charleston and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.
Insurance
Brantley Saunders has been named director of marketing for Jackson Sumner & Associates. She is based in Charleston. She has more than 10 years of insurance industry experience. Previously, she was a marketing representative for the company.
Law
Elliot Condon has joined Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd as an associate attorney. She is based in the Charleston office and practices products liability and insured defense litigation and employment law. Previously, she was judicial clerk to the U.S. District Court Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr. She has a bachelor's degree from Clemson University and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Claire Flowers has joined K&L Gates as an associate attorney based in the Charleston office. She is with the labor, employment and workplace safety practice group. Previously, she was a judicial extern to U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Rebecca B. Connelly in Virginia. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and a law degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law.
Nonprofit
Rachel Barry, Leslie Wade and Stephanie Lee have been promoted at the Charleston Parks Conservancy. Barry is volunteer manager. Wade is community programs director. Lee is donor relations manager.
Real estate
Deron Christopher Williams has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Cane Bay/Nexton office in Summerville. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Winthrop University.