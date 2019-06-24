Accounting
Donald W. Linskey has joined Moody & O’Neal CPAs LLC as a senior audit associate. He has more than four years of public accounting industry experience and is certified public accountant. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from George Mason University and a master’s degree in accountancy from Old Dominion University.
Banking
John Brittingham has joined FineMark National Bank & Trust as a vice president and private wealth adviser. He is based in the Daniel Island office. Previously, he was a director at Quinlan Partners. He has a bachelor's degree in business and economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Construction
Grant Gongloff has joined Samet Corp. as project executive. He is based in the North Charleston office. He has more than 20 years of construction industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Clemson University.
Engineering
Edwin S. Melendez has joined Hussey Gay Bell as a senior design technician. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has 20 years of experience in civil, architectural and general engineering design. He has an associate's degree from Keiser College.
Health care
Chad Wiggins has joined Imaging Specialists as chief operating officer. He has 21 years of experience in the medical management industry. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Marshall University and a master's degree in health services administration from Xavier University.
Law
Ryan Goer has joined K&L Gates as an associate attorney with the banking and asset finance practice group. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was an associate at Holland & Knight in Charlotte. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School.
Marketing
Kelsey Donnelly has been promoted to account supervisor at Lou Hammond Group. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida.
Nonprofit
Lana Kleiman has joined Charleston Legal Access as executive director. Previously, she was senior staff attorney in the matrimonial and family law unit at New York Legal Assistance Group. She has a bachelor’s degree from New York University and a law degree from Brooklyn Law School. She also is an adjunct professor at Charleston School of Law.
Real estate
Billy Cooke has been promoted to vice president at Holder Properties. He is based in the North Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree in building construction and a master's degree in integrated project delivery systems, both from Georgia Tech.
Franklin Nunez-Gutierrez and Tiffany Buckley have joined AgentOwned Realty as agents. They are based in the Crowfield Boulevard office in Goose Creek.
Technology
Kyle Johnson has joined Ceterus as chief revenue officer. He has more than 20 years of technology sales experience. Previously, he was chief revenue officer of OnSolve.