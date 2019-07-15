Accounting
Nicholas Paschall has joined Greene Finney LLP as a staff accountant. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston.
Banking
Elizabeth Wooten Burwell has joined First National Bank as senior vice president and commercial banking team leader for the Charleston market. She has about 20 years of financial services industry experience. Previously, she was a business banking manager for Wells Fargo. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.
Construction
Paula Shawber has joined Frampton Construction Co. LLC as a project coordinator. She is based in the Charleston office. She has 10 years of construction industry experience.
Education
Jarmalar Logan has been named principal of Jane Edwards Elementary School. Previously, she was principal at Lambs Elementary. She has 18 years of education experience. She has a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master's degree in individual and family development from South Carolina State University.
Government
Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd has been named commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Charleston District. Previously, she was deputy commander of the Rock Island District in Illinois. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Western Washington University, a master’s degree in public administration from Augusta State University and a master’s degree in construction management from the University of Washington.
Health care
Dr. Ron Lewis has joined Summerville Medical Center as a board-certified pediatric orthopedic surgeon. He has a bachelor's degree from Yale University and a medical degree from the State University of New York School of Medicine. He completed a fellowship at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
Law
Brandi Bruner has joined McCarty Law Firm PC as an associate attorney. She focuses her practice on construction law, criminal defense, personal injury and admiralty law. She has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Hawaii Pacific University and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Maritime
Beverly Cowart has been promoted at the S.C. State Ports Authority to senior vice president for human resources. Previously, she was human resources director. She has more than 20 years of experience in human resources. She has a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Auburn University and a master's degree in business administration with an emphasis in human resources from Charleston Southern University.
Nonprofit
Erica Brochu has joined the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce as membership assistant. Previously, she was an account executive for the South Carolina Stingrays. She has a bachelor's degree from Coastal Carolina University.
Real estate
Elissa Campbell has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and fashion merchandising from Southern New Hampshire University.
Tim Metzler has joined Belk|Lucy as senior vice president with a focus on retail brokerage. Previously he was founder and president of Retail Properties Inc. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas.
Neil Sneath and Phil Dunford have joined Dunes Properties as agents.
Sneath has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Florida.
Dunford has a bachelor's degree in business management with a minor in geography from Miami University.
Sports
Maddie Grace Smith has joined the Charleston RiverDogs as manager of the Riley Park Club. She has a bachelor's degree in business management with a minor in sports communications from Charleston Southern University.
Technology
Justin Scott has joined Atlatl Software as chief growth officer. Previously, he was senior vice president of revenue at FiscalNote. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida.