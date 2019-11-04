Banking
Kim Driffin has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a financial specialist based in the Johnnie Dodds Boulevard office in Mount Pleasant. She has 17 years of financial services industry experience. Previously, she was a financial relationship consultant at Regions Bank. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Claflin University and a master’s degree from Webster University.
Construction
Jake Bouley has joined Trident Construction as a project engineer. He has more then 10 years of construction industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Kent State University.
Credit union
Scott Muscarella has joined South Carolina Federal Credit Union as senior vice president of marketing. Previously, he was president and CEO of Agency|51 Advertising in the Philadelphia area. He has a bachelor's degree in business management and marketing from the University of Mary Washington.
Design
Kayla LaChance has joined Lauren Sanchez Design Ltd. as an interior designer. She has a bachelor's degree in interior design from Appalachian State University.
Financial advisory
Martha Jane Hudnall has joined MassMutual South Carolina as agency marketing director. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College and a master’s degree in English from the University of Virginia. She has more than 25 years of experience in market development, strategic planning, sales and training.
Law
Beverly Snelgrove has joined Bleecker Law Firm as an associate attorney. Previously, she was with Bluestein & Douglas LLC. She focuses her practice on family law. She has a bachelor's degree in business from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Nonprofit
Cecelia Jenkins has joined the Lowcountry Food Bank as accounts receivables manager. She has 20 years of experience in human resources, office administration and property and account management. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.
Orthodontics
Dr. Justin Garrett has joined Charleston Orthodontic Specialists as an orthodontist. He is based in the Mount Pleasant and future James Island offices. He has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston and a dental degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Dentistry.
Real estate
Erin Bua has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. She is based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree from The Citadel. She has worked as an educator with Charleston County School District for 28 years.
L. John Teffeau has joined Seay Development Real Estate and Business Brokerage as a partner and head of agent recruitment and development. He has more than 18 years of real estate industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree from Lehigh University.
Brian Walsh has joined William Means Real Estate as an agent. He has more than 10 years of real estate industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration with a focus on international marketing.
Resort
Heidi Kaloupek has joined Wild Dunes Resort as club membership director. She has a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University.
Senior living
Sarah Tipton has been promoted to chief executive officer of Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community. Previously, she was vice president and chief operating officer. She has a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and a master’s degree in health administration from the Medical University of South Carolina. She succeeded Bill Trawick, who retired.
Technology
Scott Edwards has joined Immedion LLC as a managed services engineer. He is based in the North Charleston location. He has 15 years of information technology industry experience. Previously, he was a network engineer at Cerecore.