SC hires and promotions

Banking
Kerri Chisolm has joined Ameris Bank as a senior vice president and commercial banking relationship manager. He is based in Charleston. He has more than 23 years of banking industry experience. Previously, he was with First Citizens Bank. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from The Citadel.
Beverage
Chad Webb has joined Island Brands USA, the maker of Island Coastal Lager, as chief operating officer. He has 25 years of experience in the beverage industry. Previously, he was vice president and general manager of KW Beverage and Budweiser of Greenville. He has a bachelor's degree from Miami University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.
Construction
Chris Carson has joined Middle Street Residential as a land development project manager. He has more than 28 years of engineering, construction and land development experience. He has an associate's degree in civil engineering technology from Trident Technical College.
Engineering
John Allen has joined Constantine Engineering Associates LLC as a senior electrical engineer. Previously, he was vice president at Epic Engineering. He has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Clemson University.
Government
Ben Duncan has been named chief resilience officer for the S.C. Office of Resilience. He also is director of the S.C. Disaster Recovery Office. He has a bachelor's degree from Benedict College and a master's degree in public administration from the University of South Carolina.
Law
Joshua Reeves has joined Buist Byars & Taylor LLC as an attorney and partner based in the Mount Pleasant office. He focuses his practice on commercial real estate. Previously, he was with K&L Gates. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Georgia and a law degree from the Emory University School of Law.
Law enforcement
Mark Arnold has been promoted to chief of the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Previously, he was deputy chief. He has 25 years of law enforcement experience He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from The Citadel and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Charleston Southern University.
Real estate
Donna Grau and Lauren Hefke-Smith have joined Twin Rivers Capital LLC. Grau is a property manager and has 10 years of commercial real estate industry experience. Hefke-Smith is administrative assistant. Previously she was with The Shopping Center Group.
Evelyn Marie Cheney and Wendy Jewell have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents based in the Cane Bay-Nexton office. Previously, Cheney was a shift supervisor for Rite Aid. Jewell has a medical technology degree from Purdue University and previously worked in the fertility and transfusion medicine industries.