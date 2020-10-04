SC hires and promotions

Accounting
Stephanie Spinucci has been promoted at The Lanning Group to senior tax manager. She has a degree in accounting from the University of South Alabama. She is a certified public accountant.
Architecture
Lance Eubanks has joined Liollio Architecture as a project designer. Previously, he was a project manager and project designer with ZGF Architects LLP in Washington, D.C. He has a bachelor's degree in architecture from Mississippi State University.
Banking
Robert L. "Bob" Tennyson has joined First Capital Bank as a senior vice president. He is based in Charleston. He has more than 25 years of commercial banking industry experience. Previously, he was senior lending officer with the Bank of the Lowcountry.
Construction
Nick Burt has joined J. Musselman Construction Inc. as a project manager. Previously, he was with Schumacher Dugan Construction. He has a bachelor's degree in construction systems and management from Ohio State University.
Defense
Capt. John Cole has joined the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston as commander. Previously, he was executive director of The Interdiction Committee in Washington, D.C. He succeeded Capt. John Reed, who has been named chief of staff at the Eighth Coast Guard District in New Orleans.
Insurance
Andi McDanel has joined David M. Gilston Insurance Agency as a group sales support specialist. Previously, she was a client services coordinator with BSI Corporate Benefits. She has a bachelor's degree in public health from Coastal Carolina University.
Law
Victoria L. "Tori" Anderson has been named a partner at Young Clement Rivers. She practices primarily with the transportation and commercial litigation groups. She has a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and a law degree from the J. Reuben Clark Law School.
Yancey McLeod III has joined Womble Bond Dickinson as an attorney and partner based in the Charleston office. He practices in the areas of environmental law, toxic tort and product liability. Previously, he was with Bouch McLeod LLC. He has a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of South Carolina, a law degree from the Charleston School of Law and a masts of studies in environmental laws from the Vermont Law School.
Manufacturing
Jonathan M. Dawley has joined the KION Group as president and CEO of Summerville-based KION North America. Previously, he was president and CEO of the Americas region at Sany Heavy Industry Corp.'s Putzmeister Holding GmbH. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Baker College.
Real estate
Jacqueline Dinsmore and Austin Allen Russell have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents based in the Daniel Island office. Dinsmore has a bachelor's degree from Susquehanna University. Russell previously was with Water’s Edge Restaurant.
Ed Graham has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. He is based in the Goose Creek office. He has more than 20 years of real estate industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in business and managerial economics from Golden Gate University and a master’s degree in human resources management and personnel administration from Chapman University.