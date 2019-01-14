Bike share
Ian Palacios has joined Gotcha as community manager for its Holy Spokes bike-share system. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Texas State University.
Government
Nancy Johnson has joined Dorchester County Government as director of risk management and safety. She has about 30 years of experience in risk management and related fields. Previously, she was a rates analyst for the S.C. Department of Insurance. She has a bachelor's degree in mathematics from South Carolina State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.
Law
Chase McNair has joined Luzuriaga Mims LLP as special counsel. He practices in the areas of insurance defense, insurance coverage and business litigation. Previously, he was an attorney with Clawson & Staubes. He has a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Law enforcement
David Cheatle has been promoted to assistant chief of the North Charleston Police Department. Previously, he was deputy chief. He has more than 27 years of experience with the department. He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from SUNY Brockport University and a master's degree in criminal justice from Charleston Southern University.
Nonprofit
Thetyka Robinson has joined the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative as director of facilitation. She has more than 20 years of experience in communications, marketing, campaign development, event planning, program management and donor engagement. She also is CEO of the consulting firm Asiko. She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Ashford University.
Real estate
Kevin Shields has joined Belk|Lucy as an associate focused on office and industrial leasing. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from the College of Charleston.
Vincent “Vince” Carter has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Mount Pleasant office. He also is a custom-home builder and owner of KOHR Construction. He has a bachelor's degree in business from Francis Marion University.