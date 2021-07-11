SC hires and promotions

Accounting
Joseph C. Pascale has been promoted to senior accountant at Moore Beauston & Woodham LLP. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from City University of New York's Queens College and has more than six years of public accounting experience.
Banking
John Sherman has joined Bank of America as a senior vice president and private client manager. He is based in Charleston. He has more than 32 years of private banking and wealth management experience. Previously, he was with Truist Bank in Charlotte. He has a bachelor's degree in marketing from Miami University of Ohio.
Construction
Adam Wall has been promoted at Frampton Construction Co. LLC to senior project manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from The Citadel.
Education
Jacob Perlmutter has been named principal of Academic Magnet High School. Previously, he was principal of Jerry Zucker Middle School. He has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston and master’s degrees from Fordham University and The Citadel.
Law
Leslie M. Whitten has joined Chartwell Law as an attorney and partner in its recently opened North Charleston office. Previously, she was with Clement Rivers LLC. She focuses her practice on workers compensation defense and cybersecurity and privacy. She has a bachelor's degree from Charleston Southern University and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit.
Rob Aitcheson has joined the newly formed Charleston affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness as executive director. He has more than 10 years of experience in the nonprofit field. Previously, he was assistant director of philanthropy with Riverbed Community Mental Health Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from High Point University and a master’s degree in history from American Military University.
Real estate
Nicki Jassy has joined Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer's Charleston office as a senior vice president with a focus on retail leasing and brokerage. Previously, she was based at the firm's headquarters in Richmond, Va. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond.
Swati Dadheech Linder and Michael Weist have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents based in the Cane Bay-Nexton office.
Linder has a bachelor's degree in music education from Winthrop University and a master’s degree in teacher leadership from Lamar University.
Weist previously was with Montreaux Bar and Grill in Summerville.