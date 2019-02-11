Accounting
Travis Levan has joined Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC as a bookkeeper. Previously, he was an accountant and builder with Charleston Dock and Wall. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Walsh University.
Architecture
Patrick Orefice has joined Goff D’Antonio Associates as a project architect and project manager. He has a bachelor's degree in architecture degree from the University of Oklahoma.
Construction
Rik Blanz has joined Frampton Construction Co. LLC as senior field manager. He is based in the Charleston office, Previously, he was a general superintendent for Lendlease Group.
Health care
Jennifer Bottoms has joined Trident Health as ethics and compliance officer. Previously, she was conflict of interest manager at Novant Health Inc. She has a bachelor's degree from Meredith College and a law degree from the Charlotte School of Law.
Hospitality
Michelle Woodhull has been promoted to president of Charming Inns. She has been with the company for more than 20 years, most recently as vice president of operations. She has a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University. She succeeds Richard Widman, who remains with the company as chairman.
Interior design
Christie Shealy has joined CHD Interiors as interior designer. Previously, she was with TCB Design Interiors. She has 18 years of design industry experience.
Law
Eric Robinson has joined Mount Pleasant-based Fenno Law Firm LLC in an of-counsel capacity. He has more than 27 years of media-law industry experience and he is an assistant professor of media law at the University of South Carolina's School of Journalism and Mass Communications. He has a bachelor'e degree from Vassar College, a master's degree and a law degree from Syracuse University, and a doctorate from Louisiana State University.
Dana Woodrum Lang has been named a partner at Womble Bond Dickinson. She is based in the Charleston office. Previously, she practiced with the firm in an of-counsel capacity with a focus on construction law. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Maritime
Phillip Padgett has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer at the S.C. State Ports Authority. Previously, he was controller. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and finance from Francis Marion University and a master's degree in accountancy from the College of Charleston.
Nonprofit
Cam Worsham has joined the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce as membership engagement director. Previously, he was a senior account manager with North Atlantic Services. He has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston.
Real estate
Tess Bartmann has joined Charleston Metro Homes as an agent. She has an associate’s degree in interior design from Century College and a bachelor’s degree in communications with a focus in marketing from Augsburg College.
Grant Helms has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has previous experience in the property management and financial industries. He has a bachelor's degree from Western Carolina University.
Shawn Furman, Seth Perry and Michael Green have joined Brand Name Real Estate as agents. They are based in the Charleston office.
Martha Martin and Holly Simmons have joined Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage-Centre Pointe in North Charleston as sales associates.
Sports
Kris Bennett has joined the Charleston RiverDogs as community relations assistant. Previously, she was an on-air personality with Cumulus Radio's 93 Jamz. She has a bachelor's degree from South Carolina State University.