Accounting
Amanda Thomas has joined Moody & O’Neal CPAs LLC as a tax associate. She has a master's degree in accountancy from the College of Charleston.
Architecture
Jennifer K. Gilmer has joined Red Iron Architects as an architect. She has more than 15 years of architecture industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree in architecture and environmental design and a master's degree in architecture, all from Ball State University.
Banking
Whitney Hayes has joined Chase as a vice president for middle-market business banking. She is based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was with Wells Fargo. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Emily Barron has joined CresCom Bank as a floating teller based in the downtown Charleston branch. Previously, she was a teller and customer service representative at Wells Fargo & Co.
Construction
Scott Williams has joined Vannoy Construction as an assistant project manager. He is based in the North Charleston office. He has four years of construction industry experience . He has a bachelor’s degree in physics with a minor in mathematics from Appalachian State University.
Engineering
Chris Haynes has been promoted to associate at Davis & Floyd Inc. He is a senior landscape architect based in the North Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in plant sciences and landscape systems at the University of Tennessee and a master’s degree in landscape architecture from Clemson University.
Government
Jon Dodson has joined the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments as a planner. Previously, he was a transit service planner fpr GoTriangle in the Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill areas. He has a bachelor’s degree in geography and history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in regional and urban planning from the University of New Orleans.
Health care consulting
Weller Emmons has joined Knowledge Capital Group as a consultant. He has a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering and a master’s degree in business administration, both from Vanderbilt University.
Law
Katie Hinson Lewis has joined Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP as an attorney and partner. Her practice emphasizes real estate and corporate transactions. Previously, she was with Sottile Hopkins & Lewis LLC. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Coastal Carolina University and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
Amy Carter has joined the Lowcountry Land Trust as director of advancement. She has 17 years of experience in conservation fundraising, marketing and grant management. She has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston and a master's degree in environmental management from Duke University.
Real estate
Charles Baarcke has joined The Cassina Group as an agent. Previously, he was broker-in-charge at McAlister Preferred Properties. He has more than 15 years of residential real estate sales experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from The University of the South, Sewanee.
Paula “Pawley” Genovese has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. She is based in the Isle of Palms office. She has more than 20 years of real estate industry experience.
Resort
Heidi Nowak has joined Kiawah Island Golf Resort as director of sales and marketing. Previously, she was director of sales and marketing at Hotel Bennett. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in business administration, both from John Carroll University.
Warehousing
Brendan Jones has joined Flexspace as director of operations. Previously, he was with Soft-tex International. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Charleston and a master’s degree in project management from The Citadel.