SC hires and promotions

Engineering
Andrew Boynton has joined Stantec as a site development engineer. He is based in the North Charleston office. Previously, he was with the firm's office in Burlington, Mass. He has a bachelor's degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Financial advisory
Gabe Gould has joined Carolina Capital Management as director of strategic growth and financial planning. Previously, he was with New York Life Insurance Co. He has a bachelor's degree from Washington University.
Government
Eric Watson has been named deputy administrator of public safety for Charleston County Government. Previously, he was chief deputy of law enforcement operations and strategic leadership planning for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration.
Law
Scott C. Crowley has joined Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP as an attorney and partner. He is based in the Charleston office and is with the health care practice group. Previously, he was general counsel for Piedmont Columbia Regional. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Univeristy of Georgia and a law degree from the Georgia State University College of Law.
Geiza Vargas-Vargas has been named a partner at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. She has been with the firm's Charleston office since 2016 and previously was of counsel. She has a bachelor's degree from Wellesley College and a law degree from Boston College Law School.
Marketing
Heather Olinger has joined Trio Solutions Inc. as a content manager. Previously, she was an executive producer with WCBD-TV 2.
Nonprofit
Ellie Tiller has joined the Charleston Parks Conservancy as interim director of development and communications. She has 14 years of fundraising experience and is owner of the consulting firm E. Tiller Advisors.
Megan Fink has joined Palmetto Goodwill as vice president of marketing and communications. She has more than 15 years of communications experience. Previously, she was with the Medical University of South Carolina. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the College of Charleston and a master’s degree in mass communications from the University of South Carolina.
Property management
Harry Barger has joined FirstService Residential as vice president for the Charleston market. He has previous experience in the hospitality and sports and entertainment industries. He has an associate's degree in culinary arts and a bachelor's degree in hotel and restaurant management from Widener University.
Real estate
Bonnie Wicks has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Cane Bay/Nexton office in Summerville. Previously, she was with SunTrust Banks. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of North Georgia.
Denise Holtz has joined Luxury Simplified Real Estate as broker-in-charge. She has 10 years of real estate industry experience and 25 years of banking management and sales experience.
Transportation
Matthew Gehman has been promoted to principal and senior vice president at TranSystems. He is based in the North Charleston office. He has more than 20 years of project management and technical experience. He has a bachelor's degree in geography and urban planning and regional development from Old Dominion University.