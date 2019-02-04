Accounting
Chase M. Berry has joined Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC as as a staff accountant, He has a bachelor's degree and a master’s degree in accounting, both from the College of Charleston. He is a certified public accountant.
Architecture
Katie S. Robinson has been promoted brand and communications officer at LS3P Associates Ltd. Previously, she was corporate communications and associate principal. She has been with the firm since 2004 and is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion University.
Interior design
Terri Baldwin has joined CHD Interiors as an interior designer. Previously, she was with TCB Design Interiors. She has degrees in architecture and design from Clemson University and the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.
Law
Tara Nauful has joined Beal LLC as an attorney in an of-counsel capacity. She is based in Charleston. She focuses her practice on commercial restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency litigation. Previously, she completed a two-year clerkship with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of South Carolina and she was in private practice for 23 years. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
Jenna Brown has joined Camp Rise Above as director of development. She is a former educator with the Charleston County School District. She has a bachelor’s degree in teaching English as second language from Mars Hill College.
Real estate
Philip John Pedone and Heidi Snow Stroup have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents based in the Folly Road office.
Previously, Pedone worked in software and cloud technology sales in the telecommunications industry. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Citadel.
Previously, Stroup was a marketing manager at the Medical University of South Carolina. She has a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of South Carolina.
Kristie Roe has joined Colliers International as a brokerage associate specializing in the leasing and sale of office properties and investment sales. She is based in the Charleston office. She has more than 20 years of commercial real estate industry experience. Previously, she was with Swofford Inc. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
John Michael Lampe has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has more than 15 years of sales industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of North Alabama.
Sports
Kevin Coyne has joined the Charleston RiverDogs as head groundskeeper at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. Previously, he was with the field crew for the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Transportation
Jenalyn Walton has joined Gotcha as a marketing specialist. She is based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was the development coordinator for the American College of the Building Arts. She has a bachelor’s degree in arts management from the College of Charleston.