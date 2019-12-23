Architecture
Megan Bilgri has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as a marketing coordinator. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing from Mercer University.
Arts
Tommy Sanders has joined the Gibbes Museum of Art as membership and development coordinator. He has a bachelor's degree in English from the College of Charleston.
Banking
Steve Humphreys has joined ServisFirst Bank as a senior vice president for commercial banking. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was a senior vice president and customer relationship manager with South Atlantic Bank. He has a bachelor's degree in history and geology from Denison University.
Building services
David Sperry has joined Holder Properties as facility manager overseeing Blackbaud Inc.'s headquarters and customer operations center on Daniel Island. He has more than 20 years of experience in the building services industry. Previously, he was facilities manager for Rapid Micro Biosystems in Lowell, Mass. He has a bachelor’s degree in business from Bowling Green State University.
Events
Sara Bennett has joined Firefly Distillery as events manager focused on its future location in North Charleston. She has more than 10 years of experience in producing and managing events, concerts and festivals. Previously, she was an assistant producer with Spoleto Festival USA. She has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston.
Health care
Katie Gaul has joined the South Carolina Area Health Education Consortium as director of the South Carolina Office for Healthcare Workforce. Previously, she was a senior policy analyst with the health division at the National Governors Association Center for Best Practices. She has a bachelor’s degree in geography from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree in geography from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Hotel
Heather Moldenhauer has joined Charlestowne Hotels as corporate director of communications. She has about 20 years of marketing and communication industry experience. Previously, she was U.S. marketing communication manager at Belimed.
Law
Joseph J. Tierney Jr. has joined Rogers Townsend & Thomas PC as a shareholder and trial attorney. He is based in the Charleston office and leads the health care practice. He has a bachelor's degree in business from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the Mississippi College of Law.
Military
Col. Adam Willis has been named commander of the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston. Previously, he was commander of the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. He has a bachelor's degree in liberal studies from Northern Arizona University and a master's degree in national security from American Military University.
Mortgage
Jim Hanrahan has joined United Community Mortgage Services as a mortgage loan originator. He is based in the Charleston region. He has more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience. Previously, he was a loan officer with Tabor Mortgage Group. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from the University of Denver.
Nonprofit
Misha Giric has been promoted to vice president of information technology at the Lowcountry Food Bank. Previously, he was director of IT services. He has more than 20 years of IT industry experience.
Real estate
Keith Mayfield has joined Twin Rivers Capital LLC as a broker associate. He has seven years of experience in residential property management and real estate.
Sports
Kayla Greaves has joined the Charleston RiverDogs as box office manager. Previously, she was a box office supervisor for the United Soccer League’s Tampa Bay Rowdies.
Staffing
Joe Cosentino has joined Fulcrum Staffing as a senior executive recruiter specializing in the accounting and finance industries. He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial advisory industry. He has a bachelor's degree in political science and economics from the University of Connecticut.
Tour boat
Wes Creed been named a group sales representative for SpiritLine Cruises. He has been with the company since 2016. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina.