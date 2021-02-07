SC hires and promotions

Chemical
Stacy Lancaster Cozad has joined Ingevity Corp. as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary. Previously, she was senior vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. She has a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from Concordia University Texas and a law degree from Pepperdine University.
Engineering
photo Cheri Tapager, director of marketing at Davis & Floyd Inc., has been promoted to associate. She has been with the firm for more than 15 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Duke University, a master’s degree in counseling from The Johns Hopkins University and a master’s degree in business administration in marketing and brand management from University of South Carolina.
Government
Brian Watts has joined Dorchester County Government as director of emergency management services. He has more than 30 years of experience. Previously, he was director of emergency services for Brunswick County in North Carolina. He has a bachelor’s degree in health care management from Pfeiffer University.
Health care
photo Vernita Brown has been promoted to chief executive officer of Natalist. Previously, she was chief operating officer. She has a bachelor's degree in sociology and a master's degree in public administration, both from Clemson University.
Law
photo Cecile Rabon Crogan has joined Buxton & Collie LLC as an lead estate planning attorney. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Clemson University and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Sue Chang has joined Bleecker Family Law as an attorney. She has 12 years of experience in family law and previously had her own practice. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island and law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Nonprofit
photo Joe Debney has joined the Summerville Family YMCA as chief executive officer. He has past leadership experience in strategic planning and fundraising. Previously, he was executive director for the Charleston County Board of Elections and Registration. He has a bachelor’s degree from Charleston Southern University.
Real estate
Trevor Louis Kline has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Folly Road office Previously, he was bar manager at Slightly North of Broad. He has a bachelor's degree from Saginaw Valley State University.
Software
Rhett Price has been named chief executive officer of IndySoft Corp. Previously he was chief technology officer. He succeeds Rob Flack, who has become a strategic adviser. He has a bachelor's degree in computer science and business from Furman University.