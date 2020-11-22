SC hires and promotions

Accounting
Heather E. Jervey has joined Moore Beauston & Woodham as a staff accountant based in the Charleston office. She has two years of public accounting experience and a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of South Carolina.
Construction
Keith Horton has joined Frampton Construction Co. as a project manager based in the Charleston office. He has 12 years of construction industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in building construction from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Economic development
R. Megan Anderson has joined the Charleston Regional Development Alliance as director of global business development. Previously, she was senior project manager for Maxis Advisors in Columbia and has 10 years of economic development experience. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in business administration, both from from the University of South Carolina.
Engineering
Bob Amirall has joined Reveer Group as a senior project manager. He has more than 30 years of civil engineering industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech.
Health care
Dr. Christopher D. Blasy has been named chief of staff of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. Previously, he was chief of primary care. He has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a medical degree from Michigan State University.
Law
Megan Finch Stevens has joined Buist Byars & Taylor LLC as an associate attorney based in the Mount Pleasant office. Her practice is primarily focused on commercial real estate and corporate law. She has a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of South Carolina, a master's degree in teaching from the College of Charleston and a law degree from the Charleston School of Law.
Julie D. Jones has joined Buxton & Collie LLC as an associate attorney. She focuses her practice on corporate transactions. Previously, she was with The Pflug Law Firm. She has a bachelor’s degree in French from the College of Charleston, a law degree from the Charleston School of Law and master's of law in taxation from Georgetown University.
Marketing
Olivia Preston-Wozgen has joined Lou Hammond Group as controller. She has 20 years of accounting and financial industry experience. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Southern University and A&M College.
Mortgage
Carlton Scott has joined Shelter Lending Services LLC as a loan officer. He has 16 years of experience in the mortgage lending industry.
Real estate
Sabrina Johnson and Matthew Thomas Miller have joined Carolina One Real Estate as sales associates. They are based in the Cane Bay/Nexton office.
Karissa Leung has joined The Beach Co. as a social media strategist. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in marketing and entrepreneurship from the College of Charleston. Previously, she was a sales and marketing coordinator at Waterworks.
Photo Miranda Widlowski has joined the Cassina Group as an agent. She has four years of real estate sales experience. She has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston.
Taxes
Ashley Durand has joined Corporate Tax Advisors as a tax consultant based in its newly opened Charleston office. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from the College of Charleston and a master's degree in accounting from Suffolk University. She is a certified public accountant.
Technology
Brandon Sharrett of Blackbaud Inc. has been promoted to president and general manager for Blackbaud Faith Solutions. Previously, he was director of sales. He has a bachelor's degree in industrial management from Georgia Tech.