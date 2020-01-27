Architecture
Elissa Bostain has been promoted at Liollio Architecture to associate. She has been with the firm since 2012 as an architect and project manager. She has a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a master’s degree in architecture, both from Clemson University.
Banking
James Dusenberry has joined First Citizens Bank as manager of commercial banking. He is based in the downtown Charleston office. He has more than 20 years of banking industry experience. Previously, he was with Regions Bank in Jackson, Tenn. He has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Construction
Matt Arrants has been promoted to vice president of operations at Gulf Stream Construction Co. Inc. Previously, he was a senior project manager. He has bachelor’s degree in engineering from Clemson University.
Dentistry
Dr. Lawrence Sarner has joined Pleasant Family Dentistry as a dentist. He has a doctor of medicine degree in dentistry from Tufts University, and he has more than 24 years of experience.
Distribution
Mark Stacy has been promoted to corporate treasurer of Southern Diversified Distributors’ William M. Bird subsidiary. He remains controller of the parent company’s TranSouth Logistics business. He has been with William M. Bird for nine years. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Purdue University.
Engineering
John Primm has joined Stantec as a civil engineer with the community development practice. He is based in the North Charleston office. He has more than five years of civil engineering industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Clemson University.
Financial advisory
R.J. Steer has joined Charles Schwab & Co. as an associate financial consultant. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from the University of South Carolina.
Insurance
Debra Morillo has joined HUB Carolinas as a personal insurance adviser. She is based in Charleston. Previously, she was director of operations at Moulton & Sheally Insurance. She has a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College.
Law
Reynolds Blankenship has joined Yarborough Applegate as an attorney focused on personal injury litigation. Previously, he was with Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.
Nonprofit
Chelsea Anderson has been promoted to marketing coordinator at the Lowcountry Food Bank. Previously, she was creative associate. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the College of Charleston.
Real estate
Dixon Pearce III has joined Darby Development Co. Inc. as an associate focused on commercial leasing and sales. Previously, he was a commercial agent with Roadstead Real Estate Advisors LLC. He has a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from the University of South Carolina.
Kara Stringer has joined The Cassina Group as an agent. Previously, she was with Ansley Atlanta Real Estate. She has a bachelor's degree in management from Georgia Tech.
Wealth management
Doug Hornberger has been named market executive for the Southeast coastal market at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. He is based in Charleston. Previously, he was the company's market executive for Carolina east market in North Carolina. He has a bachelor's degree from Susquehanna University and a master's degree in music performance from the Catholic University of America.