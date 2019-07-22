Accounting
Jacqueline Olivia has joined Greene Finney LLP as a staff accountant. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor's degree from Anderson University.
Banking
Jill Whisonant has joined CresCom Bank as vice president and manager of the downtown Charleston branch. Previously, she was a mortgage loan officer at Northpointe Bank. She has a bachelor's degree from Strayer University.
Church
Molly Hamilton has been named diocesan director of communications for the Episcopal Church in South Carolina. She has more than 10 years of experience in public relations, corporate communications, marketing, public affairs, digital communications and media relations. She has bachelor’s degrees in corporate communications and business administration from the College of Charleston and a master's degree in mass communication from the University of South Carolina.
Construction
Charles Bowman has joined Frampton Construction Co. LLC as a project engineer. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a a bachelor’s degree in building construction science from Mississippi State University.
Culinary
Todd Ladd has joined Dockery’s as executive catering chef. Previously, he was with Daniel Island Dinners, which has been acquired by Dockery's.
Education.
Ellen Nitz has been promoted to director of nursing services for the Charleston County School District. Previously, she was the nurse liaison for constituent districts 1 and 2. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina Charlotte.
Engineering
Richard "Rick" Karkowski has been named a shareholder at Thomas & Hutton. He has been based with the firm's Mount Pleasant office since 2006, and he has 29 years of experience in the water resources industry. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Florida.
Government
Amber Johnson has joined the City of Charleston as manager of diversity, racial reconciliation and tolerance, a newly created position. Previously, she was an attorney with South Carolina Legal Services. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Hampton University and a law degree from Florida A&M University.
Law
Kitt El Jebbari has joined Womble Bond Dickinson as a senior attorney based in the Charleston office. She focuses her practice on domestic and international leveraged finance transactions. Previously, she was with Jones Day in New York City. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and a law degree from the Emory University School of Law. .
Military
Capt. Timothy Cronin has been named commanding officer of the Charleston-based Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton. Previously, he was at the National War College and was commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Valiant in Mayport, Fla. He has a master’s degree in national security strategy from the National War College.
Nonprofit
Kevin Schildt has joined the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce as director of corporate partnerships. Previously, he was vice president of ticket sales for the Charleston Battery. He has a bachelor's degree from Cortland University.
Real estate
Alex Irwin has joined Colliers International as a senior brokerage associate specializing in office tenant and landlord representation. He is based in the Charleston office. He has six years of commercial real estate industry experience. Previously, he was with Newmark Grubb Wilson Kibler. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina
Roberta Mitchell has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the West Ashley office. Previously, she worked in the health care industry as a nurse.
Terry Bell-Aby has joined Dunes Properties as an agent. She has more than 20 years of real estate industry experience.
Utility
Mike O. Frederick Jr. has been promoted to chief of law enforcement and security at Santee Cooper. Previously, he was senior compliance specialist and is a former chief of the Surfside Beach Police Department. He has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement. He succeeds Rory A. Avant, who retired.